‘Love After Lockup’ Sneak Peek: Jessica Admits She Has ‘Doubts’ About Maurice’s Intentions

Jessica goes to the prison to pick up Maurice after his release in the EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Love After Lockup.’ Even though they’re married, Jessica confesses that she has doubts about Maurice.

Jessica arrives at the California State Prison in Solano to pick up Maurice bright and early in the morning in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 24 episode of Love After Lockup. “My heart is beating so fast,” Jessica admits. She begins to wait longer than expected for Maurice to be released.

“The last 4 years of me being with Maurice while he’s in prison has been a crazy ride,” Jessica reveals. It hasn’t been easy for her with mailing letters, sending money over the phone, and more. Jessica has risked a lot for him, but she’s thrilled that Maurice is finally getting out so they can start this next chapter.

However, that doesn’t mean Jessica doesn’t have doubts about Maurice. “I know I’ve been the only woman since we’ve gotten married and everything, but he was talking to another girl before he actually asked me to marry him and she was sending him a lot of money and they never met in person,” Jessica says. “But I’m starting to have a few doubts. You have to be married to get conjugal visits, so maybe Maurice has been using me for these last 4.5 years for sex.”

She wonders, “What if he comes out and he’s a completely different man? And he doesn’t want to be with me.” While waiting for him, Jessica says she’s “nervous as f**k.” Suddenly, a van pulls up and Jessica hopes that Maurice is on that van.

The synopsis for the July 24 episode of the show reads: “Shawn’s confession leaves his daughter in tears. Tensions run high on Maurice’s release day. Scott has an emotional reunion with Lindsey’s daughter. John’s over the top gesture stuns Kristianna. Quaylon’s double cross leaves Shavel reeling.” Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.