‘Love After Lockup’ Preview: Jessica Goes Off On Maurice After His Family Ignores Her

Jessica gets ignored by Maurice’s family, and she admits that she felt so ‘awkward’ during the visit in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Love After Lockup.’

Maurice is finally out of prison, and he’s catching up with family. He goes to see some of his loved ones and brings Jessica along in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 14 episode of Love After Lockup. Maurice’s family chats up a storm with him, but they completely ignore Jessica.

“I’m feeling really awkward because no one’s talking to me,” Jessica says. She’s still adjusting to Maurice being out of prison and their post-prison life together. “I’m used to going to visit while he was in prison, and, I mean, it was just me and him,” she continues. “But now that Maurice is out, I don’t know how it’s going to go, if it’s going to be different… Because I’ve never dealt with anything like this.”

Maurice has a great time with his family, while Jessica just sits away from them completely silent. When they leave, Jessica immediately confronts Maurice about what just went down. “That was the most f**king awkward thing,” she tells him. “You should have f**king done something about that.”

Maurice is totally shocked by what Jessica is telling him. He didn’t even notice that she was being ignored. “You made me feel so f**king awkward,” Jessica continues. Maurice replies, “What the f**k is wrong with you?”

Maurice is trying to handle everything that comes at him since being released from prison, but this is unnecessary stress coming from Jessica. “Honestly, I’m handling this the best way that I can,” Maurice says. “But at the end of the day it’s like I need my wife to understand that I just got out and it is what it is.”

The synopsis for the Aug. 14 episode of the show reads: “Quaylon is caught in the middle between his mom and Shavel. Tyrice dresses to the nines for Chanda’s release. Jessica struggles to find her place in Maurice’s life in Compton. Scott demands answers. Destinie reveals she has secrets of her own.” Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.