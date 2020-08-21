Lamar Odom & Fiancee Sabrina Parr Reveal Their ‘Perfect’ Wedding Date & Location For The 1st Time

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr are ready to share when and where they intend to get married, which they finally revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife!

It has been nine months since Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr became engaged, and they’re finally ready to disclose their wedding date and location. Sabrina shared this important information — and even more exciting details about the nuptials — for the first time ever in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife! First off, we had to ask — is a wedding date locked in? “Yes we set a date, it’s going to be November, 11 2021, which will be exactly two years from the day we got engaged,” Sabrina revealed.

As for where Lamar and Sabrina will exchange vows, the latter revealed that “Lamar chose Miami.” It wasn’t an easy decision! “We kind of argued about the location for a while,” Sabrina admitted. The health and life coach wanted to “be close to the home,” while Lamar wanted “the most faraway beautiful place as possible,” according to Sabrina. “So we were able to agree on Miami, and it was actually, you know, where we got engaged so Miami is perfect,” she explained.

Lamar has a clear vision for his wedding with Sabrina, because the Los Angeles Lakers alum has already settled on a color palette. “Lamar also chose the colors pink and white for our wedding colors, which makes it easy for me,” Sabrina added. “He was like, ‘Do you know how much we can do you know fashion wise with those colors?” The NBA star’s fiancée appreciates Lamar’s active hand in the planning process, telling us, “I really just wanted him to be a part of the planning, you know, and not feel like I was just making demands and planning the whole thing he was just showing up. Especially this being a second time and my second time, like we’re just trying to really do it differently.”

Lamar famously married Khloe Kardashian, 36, in 2009, until the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star filed for divorce in 2013 (the separation was finalized in 2016). The basketball legend also had a relationship with fashion designer Liza Morales, and they welcomed three children together: Lamar Odom Jr, 18, and Destiny Odom, 22 (their third child, Jayden Odom, sadly passed away at six months old). Meanwhile, Sabrina was previously married to a man named Antonio Davis, whom she shares two children with. Knowing that this wedding will neither be the bride or groom’s first, Sabrina told HollywoodLife that the ceremony “is something that [they] mutually agreed on,” in terms of executing it “differently.”

Two years is still a long time away, but Lamar and Sabrina have another upcoming event to look forward to: their engagement party! “We are having our official engagement party for the event on Labour Day weekend [in September] in Cleveland where I’m from,” Sabrina revealed. It’ll be an important occasion, because Sabrina added, “That is going to be like our official day where we ask our groomsmen and our bridesmaids officially to be a part of the day, because they have no idea who those people are yet. So that’ll be exciting for them.”

Sabrina revealed that her fiancé even contacted famed fashion designer Dapper Dan to create something for their engagement party, and maybe even their wedding! “[Lamar’s] from New York and I kind of forget like they’re really into fashion in New York, and, you know, they really kind of dress up out of the box. So I’m very interested to see what his ideas are,” Sabrina told us, which also explains Lamar’s interest in their wedding colors’ versatility.

No matter what the final product of this wedding will be, Sabrina and Lamar are certain of their final goal: making this marriage their last. “We also figured out the hashtag we want to use for our wedding day and it’s #theOdom’slastdance. And obviously it’s a spin-off [of] the Michael Jordan documentary, but it really is just to signify, like, ‘Okay, we have both had lives before this, you know, we’ve obviously both been married and we’ve had a journey with each other.’ And it’s kind of like, this will be our last time getting married, this is it for us. Like whatever happens after that doesn’t matter, because we’ve made it. If you watched the Michael Jordan documentary you understand that even though it wasn’t his last time ever playing basketball, it was the one that mattered to him, that’s the championship that really mattered and that’s kind of how we feel like this is for us.”

For Sabrina, “there’s no divorce, there’s no getting remarried.” She told us, “That’s our vision and our goal, that is what we’re hoping for, and it’s what we’re planning for. And this is why we’re really trying to take our time as far as doing the therapy and really thinking about details of where we’re living and what are we doing as far as kids, you know, like really figuring those things out to.”