JoJo Siwa and James Charles decided to flip the script! JoJo ditched her usual ‘glitter’ and ‘rhinestones’ for a more mature makeup look, while James was transformed into a sparkly pop star.

JoJo Siwa, 17, and James Charles, 21, decided to swap makeup looks and nearly broke the Internet. JoJo finally agreed to let James give her a makeover for his YouTube channel — something that he’s been trying to do for “two years” — if she was allowed to give James a “full transformation” for her YouTube channel as well! The final results set Twitter ablaze, because fans could hardly recognize either of social media’s two most famous stars.

For James’ video, JoJo informed viewers that there would be “no glitter, no rhinestones” for her makeover (AKA, the most important steps of her beauty routine). The Dance Moms alum is known for always keeping her image family-appropriate, so she didn’t want to be turned into an “Instagram baddie.” They found a happy middle with “glam diva.” James went with a contoured face featuring smoky eyeshadow and big curls (no big bows here) — check out the result above!

When James was on the opposite end of the makeover process, JoJo used the famed beauty guru’s Morphe palette to create a look that would’ve been suitable for her colorful D.R.E.A.M. the Tour. JoJo expertly drew on a hot pink star around his eye, followed by an even bigger heart design over the star, which she outlined with rainbow rhinestones and filled in with dense silver glitter. JoJo even gave James a blonde side ponytail extension and gigantic pink ribbon, completing the transformation (witness it below).

During the makeovers, James also revealed that JoJo initially turned down his makeover offer in Feb. 2018! At the time, JoJo was just 15 years old and still establishing her brand. James confessed that he thought he could show the world “the real JoJo” at the time, but realized her sparkly brand is her real self. “It’s not a character, I’m in charge,” the mini business mogul proudly declared. However, she was finally “comfortable” enough to let James give her a different look for the day, now that they’re on the same page.

Fans were especially blindsided by JoJo’s makeover — within just hours of the video dropping, it broke one million views! “JOJO SIWA LOOKS SO GOOD OMG. Tbh she rocks every style but this makeup look surprised me,” one fan tweeted, and another amusingly wrote, “Jojo Siwa really went through all Taylor Swift’s phases from She’s Cheer Captain And I’m On The Bleachers to Look What You Made Me Do in a span of 16 minutes.”

This isn’t the first time JoJo has given the glitter and bows a break, however. She opts for a natural look here and there for her TikTok, like when she showed off her long, straight hair blowout and natural face for a video in May!