‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Reveals How She Feels About Being Compared To JoJo Siwa

Abby Lee Miller posted a throwback photo that reminded her fans of former student JoJo Siwa — and the ‘Dance Moms’ star didn’t mind at all!

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller, 53, sees a lot of herself in former student JoJo Siwa, 16! “I have a very outgoing personality. When I walk in the room, everyone knows I’m in the room. Same thing with JoJo — except with sparkles every time,” Abby shared in a new EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. Comparisons between the two have been swirling online ever since Abby shared a throwback photo of herself at just 14-years-old rocking JoJo’s signature hair-do: the side ponytail!

“I teased her about the side ponytail but I rocked the side ponytail, even [in] my high school graduation picture. I wore a side ponytail [when] everyone had their hair pretty down,” Abby continued. “And I always had a bow. It wasn’t like a big giant JoJo bow but it was like a ribbon tied bow. But that was my go to and I always wore a ponytail my dad used to make my ponytail so tight, like he’d pull my eyebrows up for dance class,” the cancer survivor hilariously added. We haven’t seen Abby rocking a side pony anytime recently, but we would love to see her bring back her classic look decades later.

Despite fans comparing Abby and JoJo, the reality star shared she doesn’t think they actually look alike. “No, I think it’s just the side part ponytail and the big personality,” Abby continued when asked if she thought there was a resemblance. Of course, JoJo is one of Abby’s best known protege’s and went on to become a total social media sensation! The pair have kept in touch over the years — particularly through Abby’s scary battle with cancer — which Abby opened up about on Dr. Oz.

Abby’s ’70s pic was epic, and we were loving her whole throwback vibe! “Is this still a thing? Childhood pics? I was 14!” Abby captioned pic, posted on Mar. 30. The then-teen confidently poses in a bright yellow t-shirt reading Sassoon — perhaps referencing the iconic line by Vidal Sassoon — alongside a fellow student. “My student, Lisa was 8/9. She was the first kid I trained that booked a professional dance job right out of high school when @tokyodisneyresort_official first opened!” Abby continued. “This truly was just the beginning – My students have done 17+ different contracts in Japan! BTW her mother was nuttier than any #dancemom you’ve ever seen on TV!” she also wrote.