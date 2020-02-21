Abby Lee Miller got emotional reflecting on her lengthy with cancer, including when she was just ‘minutes’ from death during a terrifying emergency surgery.

Abby Lee Miller, 53, is a fighter. The Dance Moms star broke down in tears reflecting on her battle with Burkitt lymphoma — a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer — in a new interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz. “So how does it change your life to be in this wheelchair knowing that you should have died that day?” the talk show host asked. “[Cancer is] horrible. It’s awful,” Abby replied, her voice cracking, in the interview set to air on Monday, Feb. 24. “I said to my friends many times, ‘Why didn’t you let me die?’ Just, why did you save it, do it? Let me go,’” she continued in the raw and revealing clip. Abby was just “minutes” from death during an emergency spinal surgery that ultimately saved her life.

“I don’t have children. I don’t have a husband. My parents are deceased. I’m done…I came here to teach dance,” the 53-year-old continued, also reflecting on her former students. “‘JoJo [Siwa] stays in touch with me,” Abby confirmed. “I think everybody else forgot my name…[other students felt they] needed to ‘distance themselves’ from me. That was the word that was used, distance themselves, when I was indicted by the Federal Government,” Abby added, referencing her legal issues. Abby also confirmed that she’s still in touch with former student Maddie Ziegler.

Since her terrifying diagnoses, Abby has had her fair share of physical struggles — including been relegated to using a wheelchair. Since confirming that she’s “cancer-free,” the reality star has been documenting her efforts as she once again learns how to walk — even taking her first steps in front of a live studio audience on The Doctors. Through her cancer treatment, she underwent a grueling 10 rounds of chemotherapy compared to the standard six, and underwent several intense surgeries.

Abby — who recently revealed she underwent a face lift — looked better than ever for her talk show appearance! The star rocked an emerald green blouse, and kept her beauty on point with highlighted pair, pink lipstick and a fiery red nail polish.