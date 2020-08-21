Christina Milian Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body In A Leopard Print Bikini 7 Months After Welcoming 2nd Child

It’s hard to believe Christina Milian gave birth to her beautiful baby boy just 7 months ago! The songstress showed off her taut figure while on vacation in France.

Christina Milian is mom to a seven-month-old bub, Isaiah, and the “Do It” singer has never looked happier! The 38-year-old hitmaker is on vacation in her boyfriend Matt Pokora‘s native France, and took to Instagram on August 20 to share a new snap of herself displaying her post-baby body. She confidently rocked an off-the-shoulder leopard bikini while posing in a pool, and flashing the camera a subtle smize. Her brunette tresses, which were styled in braids, were swept back off her face, while she kept her makeup look super minimal and absolutely radiated natural beauty.

This isn’t the first time Christina has proudly displayed her post-baby body! Back in April, three months after giving birth to little Isaiah, she shared a new Instagram snap wearing a yellow lingerie set from Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty line. The “Dip It Low” shared the mirror selfie, which showed off the grey detailing on the lingerie set, along with her incredibly strong core. She accessorized with gold necklaces and a pair of large hoop earrings! “Confidence is key,” Christina began the caption to her post, adding a key emoji. “@savagexfenty knows how to make a girl feel good. #SavageXAmbassador.” We love to see it!

Christina has also given fans a glimpse of her mini-me son’s musical prowess! She shared an absolutely precious Instagram video on May 8, which showed her BF Matt at the piano, playing a beautiful song while Isaiah attempted to hit some of the higher keys on the instrument. What a cutie! “We’ve already got a music lover on our hands. These are the moments that grow boys 2 be great men… (and when I fall head over heels) #fathersontime #nothingbetter #myloves @mattpokora,” she captioned the cute clip. So sweet to see this father and son duo bonding over music — talk about a musical household!