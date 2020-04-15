Christina Milian Shows Off Post-Baby Body In Savage X Fenty Lingerie 3 Mos. After Giving Birth

Christina Milian rocked all the ‘confidence’ in the world when she sported a matching yellow set of lingerie, courtesy of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line, in a new Instagram pic!

Three months after giving birth to her beautiful baby boy, Isaiah, with BF Matt Pokora, Christina Milian is proudly showing the progress she’s made to get to her ideal body, post-baby. In a new Instagram post the mother-of-two shared on April 14, the singer, 38, took a mirror selfie with her camera. The “Dip It Low” singer sported a set of matching yellow lingerie from Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty line, with grey detailing throughout! Christina’s impressive, strong core was on full display, as she confidently posed in front of her mirror. She rocked gold necklaces as her accessories and sported a pair of bold hoop earrings for her impromptu photo session! “Confidence is key,” Christina began the caption to her post, adding a key emoji. “@savagexfenty knows how to make a girl feel good. #SavageXAmbassador.” You can see the photo here!

Christina has proudly been sporting Savage X Fenty lingerie for some time now! The singer became an ambassador for the brand on April 11, with the announcement made on Savage X Fenty’s official Instagram page. “Sweet smile, Savage attitude! We’re so Xcited to introduce our girl, @christinamilian, as our newest #SavageXAmbassador,” the official Savage X Fenty Instagram account captioned the photo. In the official portrait, Christina was totally dolled up in a lace blue set of lingerie, and sported a pair of jeans and a loose jean jacket. Her makeup highlighted her natural beauty, as Christina smiled proudly supporting the brand that she loves!

With her recent Savage X Fenty partnership, Christina has been given a new avenue to show how strong her body is after having two children. And the singer has really been showing her fans and social media followers just how much she is working to achieve her ideal body after welcoming her precious baby boy. She regularly posts to her Instagram account, and on Feb. 27, Christina blessed her followers with a snap of herself wearing a form-fitting, off-the-should jumpsuit! The Fashion Nova jumpsuit was the perfect look for the mother-of-two, who looked so fit, confident, and proud of the incomparable mother and performer she’s become!

Apart from showing her progress and new business partnerships on social media, Christina has been dedicated to raising her two little ones. She welcomed Isaiah with Matt on Jan. 20 and shares daughter Violet Madison, 9, with ex The Dream. Upon Isaiah’s birth, Christina captioned the first pic of her son, “And so we begin. Isaiah 1/20/20 Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad.”