Cardi B Makes Crowd Go Wild With Screams After Dropping To The Floor During Incredible Split

Cardi B2018 Global Citizen's Festival, New York, USA - 30 Sep 2018
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Cardi B and daughter Kulture was seen in rare form as she attended Teyana Taylor's exclusive listening party for her new album entitled "The Album". Cardi looks chic as she sports the signature custom hazmat suit created for Teyana's guest. Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana's daughter and others who attended the listening party.
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Cardi B and daughter Kulture was seen in rare form as she attended Teyana Taylor's exclusive listening party for her new album entitled "The Album". Cardi looks chic as she sports the signature custom hazmat suit created for Teyana's guest. Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana's daughter and others who attended the listening party.
Cardi B Cardi B and Offset at LIV Nightclub, Miami, Florida, USA - 31 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 73 Photos.
Cardi B can do the splits outside the ‘WAP’ music video, too. The rapper showed off her perfect form — while twerking — to a cheering circle of friends!

The tigers may have been edited into the “WAP” music video, but Cardi B’s splits was real. The 27-year-old rapper proved that she can execute the move just as expertly in real life in an Instagram video shared on Aug. 21! In the clip, Cardi twirls in the middle of a dance circle before suddenly dropping to the ground and doing the splits. Cardi didn’t stop there. She somehow managed to twerk, mid-split, sending the crowd into screams and cheers!

Laaawwwdddd

Cardi rocked the hottest two-piece set for her moment in the limelight — hot red short shorts and a cropped hoodie — with big hoop earrings and even bigger hair for that true ’90s glam. The beat in “WAP” played lightly in the background; while it’s unclear if Cardi was throwing a party, she does have a major accomplishment to celebrate.

Her feminist anthem, “WAP,” peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart on Aug. 17, making it the fourth time she’s topped the list. Offset congratulated his wife’s success by surprising her with a glittery Chanel purse that retails for $4,800! Bag-giving must be Offset and Cardi’s love language, because Cardi also decided to pass the act of love on by surprising her “WAP” collaborator (and fellow splits expert), Megan Thee Stallion, with a custom painted Hermès Birkin bag (the original version is worth around $27,000).

Cardi B
Cardi B doing the splits in the music video for “WAP,” which dropped on Aug. 6, 2020. (Courtesy of YouTube)

Megan hasn’t been as in a celebratory mood, understandably, given the heartbreaking injuries and cruel trolls online she’s recently had to deal with. On Aug. 20, Megan revealed photos of her stitches and gunshot wound on her foot, and a day later, claimed Tory Lanez was the person who “shot” her for “no reason” after they left a party in Hollywood Hills together in July (the rapper was arrested on a gun charge on July 12).

“Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him [at the time],” Megan said in the emotional Instagram Live session, explaining why she decided not to tell the cops anything initially. She later said, “Stop acting like Black women is the motherf–king problem, stop acting like Black women is aggressive…stop spreading lies.”

The police are still investigating the situation and we have not been able to independently confirm Megan’s claim. However, a number of stars have shown their support for Megan like Michael B Jordan, Halle Berry and Demi Lovato.