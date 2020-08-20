Offset Cozies Up To Daughter Kulture In Sweet New Pic: She’s A ‘Daddy’s Girl’

Offset is a girl dad! The Migos rapper shared the sweetest photo with his two-year-old daughter, Kulture, in which they both rocked colorful fits.

Offset, 28, is a family man! In addition to showering his wife Cardi B, 27, with love, he’s a doting dad to their two-year-old daughter Kulture. He proved this with a new daddy-daughter photo that he shared to Instagram on Aug. 19, in which the rapper and his little one were caught in a sweet, candid moment. “Daddy’s Girl,” Offset captioned the photo

Kulture really is “Daddy’s Girl,” because the toddler has inherited her dad’s eye for style! While Offset rocked a colorful ensemble in the post — bright purple pants with flaming skeleton T-shirt, topped off with Nike Air Force 1’s — Kulture wore a white dress with a pastel floral pattern and plastic rainbow shoes. This duo loves to make a statement!

Another person in the family who loves to make a statement is Cardi, of course. The Grammy-winning rapper made a splash with her new song “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, which went on to dominate at the top position on Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart on Aug. 17. To celebrate, Offset spoiled Cardi with a sequined Chanel bag that retails for $4,800. Offset knows how to treat the women in his family right! He even surprised Kulture with her very own Birkin bag in July, as you can see below.

In addition to surprising Cardi with Chanel, Offset also gave their daughter a Birkin bag shortly after her second birthday! (Instagram/offsetyrn)

Offset, Cardi and Kulture are truly a happy family of three — and one with amazing vocals, which Offset and Cardi’s multiple hits already prove. It looks like Kulture has inherited her parents’ talent, too, by joining them for a family sing-along during an Instagram Live session on Aug. 17. The trio belted out to “How Far I’ll Go,” the theme song from the Disney animated movie Moana — a favorite film of Kulture’s, seeing that she dressed up as Moana for Halloween in 2019.

If you can’t tell already, Offset and Cardi are absolutely smitten with their one and only child together (Offset also has three other children, Kalea, Kody and Jordan, from past relationships). This love was reflected in Kulture’s second birthday party on July 10, which was L.O.L. Surprise! dolls-themed and featured balloons, slides and even a ball pit for the bash. Offset and Cardi are truly the best parenting team!