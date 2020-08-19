La La Anthony’s Hair Makeover: Carmelo’s Wife Debuts Sexy New Red Locks — Before & After Looks

La La Anthony took to Instagram to share a video that debuted a stunning hair change that has her rocking long wavy red locks and looking gorgeous.

La La Anthony, 39, wowed her fans on Aug. 19 when she shared a video that revealed a total hair transformation that left her long locks a flattering red color. The gorgeous television personality was showing off the look, which included long wavy hair that was down and parted to the side, in the Instagram clip as her hair stylist was putting some finishing touche s on it with a comb. She was wearing a multi-colored patterned sleeveless crop top and her makeup was on point as she strutted her stuff and touched her hair.

“NEW HAIR…Who dis? 🍒🔥🤣😍 🤪,” La La captioned the video. Fans quickly took to the comments section to respond with their opinions on the new hair color and many of them loved it. “I admire you so much,” one fan wrote while another called her “gorgeous.” Others left her heart-eyed emojis and another called the look “fine.”

La La’s red hair comes after she’s been sporting dark locks for a while. She’s know for trying out different looks though and she always knows how to rock each one. She’s even had blonde highlights at one point and of course, they looked amazing!

Before she stunned followers with her pretty new hair, La La made headlines for appearing in a cute TikTok video with Kobe and Vanessa Bryant‘s daughters, Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3, in late July. In the video, the La La and the girls are showing off their impressive dance moves to the song “On Beat” by Tre Oh Fie. “New girl group…we coming for you‼️🤣,” La La captioned the clip.