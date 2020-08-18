Teddi Mellencamp: See Inside Her Luxurious $6.5 Million Encino Mansion With Theatre & 7 Bathrooms

Teddi Mellencamp is seriously living the life of luxury in her gorgeous Encino mansion that features a whopping seven bedrooms and bathrooms, a theater, and so much more! See the photos of her lavish abode!

Teddi Mellencamp has a new place to call home sweet home. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 39, splurged by purchasing a $6.5 million Encino mansion. Dubbed a ‘modern farmhouse,’ the gorgeous abode’s listing is held by George Ouzounian of The Agency, Mauricio Umansky‘s real estate firm. And this stunning, sprawling house has everything an owner would desire.

The 8,550-square-foot home comes complete with seven bedrooms and bathrooms, a theater, and even a game room for Teddi and her husband, Edwin Arroyave‘s, four children — Dove Mellencamp Arroyave, five months, Slate Arroyave, 7, Cruz Arroyave, 5, and Edwin’s daughter and Teddi’s stepdaughter Isabella Arroyave, 12. Further more, there’s plenty of outdoor space for the couple’s children to enjoy, along with a pool, and a stunning waterfall affect by the patio.

Inside there’s a beautiful foyer and dramatic staircase, which any member of the RHOBH cast would approve of. The seven bedrooms — some of which feature high ceilings — include overhead lighting. And with plenty of white walls, Teddi and her family have free rein to choose how they will design the house for their specific, unique tastes and styles.

Of course, the bathrooms are just as luxurious as the rest of the house, featuring wall-to-wall mirrors, showers, tubs, and plenty of counter space for Teddi to get glam before an event or a night out with the ladies of RHOBH. As of now, much of the interior features muted tones of black, white and grey. But we can only anticipate that Teddi will switch things up to match her own brand of home decor in the near future.

Along with all the necessities, Teddi’s new abode also has some incredible amenities. The home theater is absolutely spectacular and perfect for a girls’ night in, a sleepover for Teddi and Edwin’s kiddos, or even an at-home date night for the couple! Plus, the kitchen is totally chic, featuring modern design with sleek, efficient cabinet space, sinks and more. All told, the space looks like the perfect canvas for Teddi to work her magic and design to her liking. Even better, fans can hardly wait to see what the reality TV star’s home looks like in future episodes of RHOBH!