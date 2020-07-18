Why ‘RHOBH’ Fans Are Convinced Teddi Mellencamp & Kyle Richards May Be Getting Axed From Show

Andy Cohen threw fans into a tizzy with this IG post of himself posing with cardboard cut outs of the ladies — with several believing the photo could mean Kyle & Teddi are next to be fired!

Did Andy Cohen just give Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans a hint about the shows’ future? The 52-year-old Watch What Happens Live host shared a photo of himself posing at home with life size cardboard cut outs of the current cast, including Kyle Richards, 51, Denise Richards, 49, Erika Girardi, 49, Lisa Rinna, 57, Dorit Kemsley, 44, Garcelle Beauvais, 53, and Teddi Mellencamp, 39. “#RHOBH Reunion Cosplay… I miss them!” Andy captioned his post, shared to his Instagram account on Friday, July 18.

While it looked like Andy was simply having some fun in his backyard, some fans read into the photo as a possible hint about who could be leaving the series after this season — in particular, OG cast member Kyle and Teddi, who joined in season 8. “Kyle and Teddi on the end…is this a hint as to who won’t have a diamond next?” one of Andy’s 3.9 million followers added. “I hope this would be the seating order. Goodbye Kyle & Teddi!” another fan commented, while a third pondered why Erika and Lisa Rinna were “seated the closest” to the Housewives EP. The comments play into the long running theory that those who sit closest to Andy during reunions are safe for the upcoming season, but those seated furthest could be in jeopardy.

The post comes just a day after the ladies filmed the reunion for season 10, which was “bulls—” according to Lisa Rinna. “Reunion was bulls— today,” the Days Of Our Lives alum began her post, written in white text over a green background. “I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists do work,” she added, referencing the alluding to the cease and desist letter that Denise Richards, 49, sent to Brandi Glanville, 47. The letter was sent after Brandi alleged that she had a sexual relationship with Denise. After the reunion taping, fans quickly noticed that Denise unfollowed Lisa, Erika, and Teddi.

Notably, newcomer Sutton Stracke, 49, was not included in Andy’s latest photo as she was already moved to a part-time role on the series. “My ex-husband just was adamant that [my kids’ could not film with me, and I totally get it,” she explained on the May 22 episode of podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey. “It was hard. It was a hard blow because, you know, it’s exciting to do,” she also said.