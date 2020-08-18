Jinger Duggar Reveals Her Devastating Miscarriage Hit Her ‘Hard’: ‘They Couldn’t Find A Heartbeat’

Jinger Duggar talked about the ‘concerning signs’ she had on the night of her miscarriage and the feelings she had after doctors told her she ‘lost the baby’, in a new clip from the Aug. 18 episode of ‘Counting On’.

Jinger Duggar, 26, and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 32, opened up about the life-changing night when her tragic miscarriage took place in a preview clip for the Aug. 18 episode of Counting On. The reality star could be seen telling her family, including her parents, Jim and Michelle Duggar, that she was expecting during a video chat in the clip before it cuts to a scene of her not feeling well. “Recently we had announced to my family the news that we were expecting,” Jinger says in the clip. “That night, I started having some concerning signs. During the middle of the night I started waking up and having more and more spotting and it was not normal.”

❤️"I just wanted to be a comfort to her." Jinger and Jeremy open up about supporting one another and coping with miscarriage, tonight at 9/8c on #CountingOn. pic.twitter.com/agygpel0y4 — TLC Network (@TLC) August 18, 2020

She then went on to talk about the sad moment she went to the doctor and found out she had the miscarriage. “We went in and they tried to check for a heartbeat, but they couldn’t find one,” she explained. “They did an ultrasound and said that we had lost the baby.”

“It was very difficult for us, the timing,” Jeremy then says. “It was sudden, and we had just announced to our family and it hit us hard.”

Before the heartbreaking miscarriage that Jinger and Jeremy, who were married in 2016, went through, they welcomed their first child, daughter Felicity on July 19, 2018 and in May, they happily announced that they are now expecting another daughter in Nov. “We are so excited to announce that we’re expecting a little girl this November!💕 Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn’t be happier,” Jinger wrote in an Instagram post that included a gorgeous pic of herself holding her little baby bump.

“The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day.,” she continued. “After all these years, they’re still my best friends! I’m glad God’s giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy. As for me and Jeremy, we’ll definitely have our hands full! But there’s nothing else we’d rather carry 🤗❤️.”

The Aug. 18 episode of Counting On can be seen on TLC.