When Jinger Duggar, 25, moves from Laredo, Texas to Los Angeles with her family in July, she’ll be doing it as a blonde. The mom-of-one debuted her new look on June 6.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo, 25, has swapped her brunette locks for a new blonde hairdo. The mom-of-one showed off her new look on her Instagram page on June 6 in two glam pics. “Decided to go with the blonde balayage this Summer,” she captioned the photos, featuring her long waves.

One of Jinger’s sisters was quick to show the Counting On star some love. Jessa Seewald, 26, commented, revealing what her son 3-year-old had to say about his aunt’s new hair color. “Spurgeon saw this pic and said, ‘She turned her hair gold!’ 💙👦🏻 Looks lovely, Jinge!” she wrote.

Fans also gushed about the look. “Totally suits you! You’d look gorgeous in any color, but this brightens your, already joyous smile,” one fan wrote. “Hey gorgeous Cali girl!🌴 look at you! Is there any look you can’t pull off!? I love it!💕” another person added. “Wow! You look so different. Really nice hair,” yet another fan commented.

Jinger’s new look comes as she and husband Jeremy Vuolo, 31, get ready to move from their home in Laredo, Texas to Los Angeles, California. They posted a message about their plan on their website in March. “In recent days, God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo,” the message read. “Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary. As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives. Jeremy & Jinger.” Jinger and Jeremy will be making the move with their 10-month-old daughter Felicity.