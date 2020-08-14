‘Baywatch’ Star Alexandra Daddario Lounges In Bikini: I Forgot We Could Be ‘Sexy’ In Quarantine

Alexandra Daddario has traded in her iconic red one-piece swimsuit, for a nude-colored bikini in a new vlog on her YouTube channel!

Alexandra Daddario is keeping herself entertained in quarantine! The Baywatch actress, 34, has found a new hobby while isolating with her roommates Kate and Morgan: vlogging. The blue-eyed beauty took to her YouTube page on August 14 to share a new video titled “BIKINI TIME! Day at the Pool.” In the eight-minute long clip, she rocked a nude bikini, blue baseball cap and brown shades. “I forgot that we could be sexy in quarantine,” she laughed at the beginning of the video, panning down to her two-piece swimsuit.

The San Andreas star told the camera that her roommates had returned home after quarantining with their families, and had recently received COVID tests. “Sometimes it’s good to be negative” she quipped, referencing their test results. The trio went on to offer their best pool aerobics skills, before doing some swimming. The girls laughed and joked around as Alexandra approached the camera, saying jokingly, “They’re not being nice to me, they’re teaming up against me because I’m a better swimmer than them.”

Back in April she totally channelled her iconic Baywatch character as she donned ruby red, one-piece swimsuit. The clip, posted on April 18 to promote her new YouTube channel, showed her frolicking in a hot tub. Alexandra’s updated version of her lifeguard costume, which was seen on the big screen in 2017, was a backless halter which featured a plunging neckline, and showed off plenty of skin.

It’s clear she’s loving her life in quarantine as a YouTuber! Her first video was a Q&A with fans, were she revealed some interesting facts: her favorite actor is Steve Martin, and that she was reading George Orwell‘s 1984 when she filmed the video back in April. Naturally, lots of fans had questions about her co-star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, whom she simply called “great.” She starred alongside The Rock in a couple of movies, inluding Baywatch… which also featured Alexandra’s rumored ex-boyfriend, Zac Efron.