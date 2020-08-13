‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Preview: Toni Goes Off On Kurupt For Laughing At Her

Toni explodes on Kurupt when he starts laughing at her during a new couples exercise in the Aug. 13 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hip Edition.’

Toni and Kurupt’s relationship issues continue to boil over on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. In a couples exercise with puppets in this EXCLUSIVE preview, Dr. Ish asks Kurupt if he can see how “alone” Toni is on the other side of the bed.

“Yeah, I can see that,” Kurupt says. Toni quips, “He don’t care.” Kurupt says that Toni is the only one “complaining” in their relationship. “Of course I’m the only one complaining because I’m not the one who f**ked around,” Toni tells Kurupt.

She calls his other woman a “hall rat.” Kurupt starts laughing at her with the puppet in his hand. That sets Toni off.

“When Kurupt laughs and he smirks or anything like that, that enrages me,” Toni says in her confessional. Toni starts to go off on Kurupt. She starts to tear up, and that’s when Kurupt wipes the smile off his face. She asks him why he isn’t laughing now.

When Kurupt doesn’t say anything, that makes Toni even angrier. Toni says they’re going to see how “tough” everybody is. Dr. Ish calls for Toni to settle down. She continues to bring up Kurupt’s cheating past. “I said what I said and I’ll take it back,” she says.

Toni gets up and continues to go off on Kurupt. Dr. Ish pulls her back before things gets out of hand.

Toni and Kurupt have also been facing his drinking problem while in the Marriage Boot Camp house. Toni is done with Kurupt’s drinking problem. He recently opened up to his castmates about the death of his mother and how that’s impacted him. While his castmates offered sympathy, Toni did not. She revealed that he’s brought this up before. She thinks death is a part of life, and he needs to get over it. Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.