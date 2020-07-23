Toni and Kurupt confront each other about how they handle their marriage problems in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ preview. Toni has had enough of Kurupt’s constant ‘drinking and arguing.’

Toni and Kurupt still have so many problems to work through in their relationship. In a new exercise during the July 23 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, Toni and Kurupt have to show how they act around each other. Most of their arguments revolve around Toni not approving of what Kurupt is doing, especially when it comes to his drinking.

When Kurupt tells Toni to leave, that’s what she usually does. “Before I got to this point, I’d leave and I’d still be upset. Now I leave and I’m not upset,” Toni confesses. She reveals that Kurupt usually calls her up and asks her if she misses him. “What do I miss? You drinking? You arguing? No. I don’t miss that,” she admits to Kurupt.

Dr. Ish asks Toni to open the card he hands her. The paper inside the card reads “Same Team.” Dr. Ish tells Toni that she and Kurupt have to be on the same team when it comes to his drinking problem. It’s not just Kurupt’s problem. It’s her problem, too.

“What do you mean? It’s whatever Ricardo [Kurupt’s real name] says, that’s it. You either like it or you can get the f**k on,” Toni replies when Kurupt talks about them being on the same team. They’re not quite on the same team yet, but this couple is getting there.

The synopsis for the July 23 episode reads: “The couples are divided during a podcast when hip-hop heavyweight Clinton Sparks gets the Boot Campers to spill tea about their partners. Tahiry learns a dark secret about Vado. Tempers flare when Hazel-E thinks De’Von is only in it for the clout.” Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.