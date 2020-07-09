Hazel-E Reveals One Of The ‘Main Reasons’ She Joined ‘Boot Camp’: I Questioned De’Von’s ‘Intentions’

Hazel-E and De’Von are dedicated to working out their issues on ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.’ HL spoke with the couple about why they joined the show and why this season is the craziest yet.

Hazel-E and De’Von are one of the couples putting their relationship to the test on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. Like with all the couples, Hazel-E and De’Von know there are issues in their relationship that they need to fix. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the couple about why they joined the show, and Hazel-E opened up about why she wanted to make sure De’Von’s “intentions” were in the right place.

“Anytime you’re on a platform like I am and being on TV and in music, and then somebody’s trying to holler at you, I naturally am going to question their intentions,” Hazel-E told HollywoodLife. “I had to make sure that his intentions were pure and genuine, and that he wasn’t just trying to use me for camera time or Instagram fame and that he was real. So that was one of the main reasons why we entered Marriage Boot Camp because we were already in our relationship for like six months when we went into the house. I had been in two back-to-back, horrible two-year relationships that amounted to nothing. So I didn’t want to repeat the same cycle with him.”

Hazel-E was very much looking forward to working with Dr. Ish. She knew that the Marriage Boot Camp experience would prove whether or not her relationship would stand the test of time. “With Dr. Ish, I’ve watched his practices, and he’s a great relationship therapist,” Hazel-E continued. “So I felt like if we can last for those 10 days inside the house, that if [De’von’s] intentions were not genuine, they would be found out. I felt like through a lie detector test and different tasks that we were going to be faced with in Boot Camp, that it’s either going to make us or break us.”

This season also features other notable couples like Phaedra Parks and Medina, Kurupt and Toni, and more. Hazel-E and De’Von revealed why they think this season is the best yet. “First of all, my husband,” the Love & Hip Hop alum said. “I mean, he read shots in that house as you guys have seen in the trailers. I mean he mocks one of the Day26 members. I’m a reality TV junkie, and it’s literally probably one of the top five fights in history.”

Hazel-E also added that she and De’Von each show their “raw, authentic self” on the show. “We’re a testament that Boot Camp works. We’re one of the couples who made it through,” she said. De’Von followed with, “We made it last. We didn’t just go back to the ways you were when you were in the house.” Hazel-E responded, “Exactly, we took the lessons and we turned them into reality.” Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.