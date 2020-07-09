‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Preview: Toni Calls Out Kurupt’s ‘Drinking Problem’ & More In A Rap Battle

The couples take on the rap battle in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.’ Toni goes off on Kurupt about his drinking and calls him a ‘clown’ in her rap.

Dr. Ish calls on Kurupt and Toni for the rap battle challenge in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 9 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. They each will get a go at a rap, and they’ll tell each other how they really feel. “I feel bad for Toni ’cause I am Kurupt’s biggest fan, and I know he’s a cipher beast,” fellow cast member Phaedra Parks says.

Kurupt kicks off the rap battle for the couple. “She won’t listen,” Kurupt raps. “She’s always upset. Even when I didn’t do nothing wrong. Listen, don’t forget. Her attitude stinks. Now look, her insecurity is key and that’s why I tell her godda***t stop f**king with me.”

Everyone is a little shocked by Kurupt’s rap. They thought he was going to be harder on Toni since he’s such a well-known rapper. Well, Toni makes up for Kurupt with her scathing rap.

Her lyrics read: “You got a drinking problem. Complaining I’m always looking mad, yeah looking at you, it’s real motherf**king sad. You got caught slippin’ and had sh*t taken out the house. Claim you so gangsta, where my sh*t at? You not a gangsta, you f**king pranksta. Always trying to make me look like a f**king clown.”

When Toni’s done with her rap, the ladies erupt with screams. They cheer her on. Toni definitely brought her A-game to this challenge. “Toni got me good,” Kurupt admits in his confessional. “She had a one-liner. Said I’m a prankster. I feel served.”

Kurupt and Toni came on Marriage Boot Camp to work out their issues. Toni worries about Kurupt’s drinking and unstable life, while Kurupt can’t handle Toni’s nasty temper and her insecurities from previous relationships. Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.