‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Recap: Phaedra Parks Admits She’s ‘Never Had Sex’ With BF Medina

Phaedra Parks claims that her ‘lower half’ is so ‘powerful’ that if a man gets a taste of it, he might lose his mind — it’s like ‘the holy grail’, she said during the July 2 season premiere of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’.

Phaedra Parks, 46, was openly intimate with ex-husband Apollo Nida when they both starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta together (remember those tongue kisses?), but now, she’s being more cautious in her relationship with her boyfriend, Medina Islam. In fact, during the July 2 season premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, the RHOA alum admitted that she and Medina have “never had sex”.

Immediately after she made the confession during a heated debate exercise, Phaedra’s cast mates — Tahiry Jose, Joe Budden, Willie Taylor, Shanda Denyce, Kurupt, Toni Calvert, Hazel E., and De’Von Walker — all gasped. And Medina shook his head in embarrassment, but when Dr. Ish and Judge Lynn Toler asked Phaedra to reveal why they haven’t slept together, we started to understand where she was coming from.

#HipHopBootCamp will bring you lots of pleasure. 😉 Don't miss the season premiere THURSDAY at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/mzZ1QXSQC5 — Marriage Boot Camp (@MBC_WEtv) June 27, 2020

“The reason I really have not had any type of intimate relationships is because I know what I got in my lower half is so powerful. It’s like the holy grail — if you get a taste of it, you might lose your mind,” she said, and everyone laughed. Then, Judge Lynn Toler asked Medina, “How long is long enough?”, and he said, “Now!”

It was funny, but Dr. Ish pushed Phaedra to dig deeper. So she told Medina, “I mean, you’re great to me, and all that, but the last love was so hurtful, I don’t want to make the same mistake.”

Dr. Ish acknowledged that Phaedra has a hard time being “vulnerable” because of what she went through, and now, her “fences are sky high”. But Judge Lynn Toler reminded Phaedra that sometimes it’s okay to do things that scare you. She said, “[If you do] get hurt, it’s not the end of the world, because you’re that kind of boss.”

Phaedra seemed interested in what they were telling her, but only time will tell if she allows herself to become completely vulnerable with Medina.

