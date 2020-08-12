Gia Giudice, 19, Poses With $150,000 Porsche She Rented After Flying To LA — See Pics

Gia Giudice looked like a total star as she posed with her white Porsche in Los Angeles! The stunning 19-year-old was a complete natural behind the wheel, posting images to her own Instagram account.

Posing with a pretty Porsche — Gia Giudice is totally living the life of luxury while soaking up the sun in Los Angeles. The stunning 19-year-old took to her Instagram account on August 11, where she shared a carousel post featuring five photos of her and the $150K car. In the first pic, the camera caught Gia climbing into the driver’s seat, ready to hit the road.

The second pic featured Gia posed-up alongside the car with the front driver’s side car door open. Next, Gia was seen reclined in the driver’s seat with her shades on top of her head. The final two photos saw Gia posing right in front of the car and she looked super cute! Her father, Joe Giudice, 48, even posted one of the pics to his own Instagram account, telling his followers in the caption, “look at my beauty.” In the caption to her carousel post, the eldest daughter of Joe and Teresa Giudice, 48, thanked PML Car Rental and The Platinum Group for “hooking [her] up with this fresh ride!”

Gia got a ton of love from her followers on the ‘Gram. Even her Real Housewives of New Jersey-star mom left a string of fire emojis in the comment section of her daughter’s post! But Gia’s been getting a lot of love on the ‘Gram as of late, and for good reason! The beauty has been enjoying the Hollywood lifestyle while spending some time in Los Angeles, and she recently made her way to the beach!

Prior to setting off in her white Porsche, Gia took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself in, what appeared to be, a Kendall & Kylie Black Velvet Cabana Ring One Piece Swimsuit from Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s PacSun swimwear collaboration! “The lifeguard let me takeover,” Gia playfully captioned the pic, featuring her in front of the lifeguard hut in Malibu. And there have been more photos where that one came from!

Gia has seriously been enjoying her time in Los Angeles. But she’s also been spending time with her mom at the Jersey shore. On July 23, Gia, who opened up about her recent cosmetic surgery, twinned with her proud mama in a sweet beach snap featuring the women in matching Gucci sun hats! Clearly, the Rutgers University student is loving every bit of her summer and we cannot wait to see what she shares next!