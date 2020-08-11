Gia Giudice, 19, Channels ‘Baywatch’ Lifeguard In New Swimsuit Pic: Plus More Of Her Bikini Photos

Bye bye New Jersey, hello Malibu! Gia Giudice showed she’s perfectly at home being a ‘Baywatch’ beach babe. She rocked a cut-out one piece while posing with a red lifeguard rescue floatie.

Gia Giudice has taken her amazing swimsuit style to the West Coast! The 19-year-old has been hitting the shore in her native New Jersey, but is now chilling out on the beach in Malibu, CA. The oldest daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 48, showed off how she could have totally fit in with the Baywatch crew back in the day. She posed next to an actual Los Angeles County lifeguard stand in Malibu, wearing a super sexy swimsuit in an Aug. 10 Instagram photo.

Gia rocked a black one piece with a huge cut-out mid-section that connected on each side with a black ring. It appeared to be the Kendall & Kylie Black Velvet Cabana Ring One Piece Swimsuit from Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s PacSun swimwear collaboration. The suit perfectly showed off Gia’s amazing tight bare abs as well as her long legs, thanks to the high cut hipline.

The Rutgers University student looked every inch a California girl with her blonde streaked hair and golden tan. Gia donned large black shades and held onto a red lifeguard rescue floatie in the snapshot, as a hunky lifeguard who was on duty could be seen behind her sitting at the tower’s edge. Gia playfully wrote in the caption, “T he lifeguard let me takeover.”

Gia has been showing off her California beach style ever since swapping coasts. On Aug. 9 she shared an IG pic wearing a perfect summer evening outfit, while standing on an empty strip of Malibu sand. The sun was setting behind her, as Gia looked amazing in a blue bikini top with a peach colored long skirt with a high slit.

The Bravo star’s hair looked gorgeous, styled in perfect waves. Gia wore bracelets on both wrists and stood barefoot, and her mom adored seeing her daughter looking so happy and beautiful. Teresa wrote, “Love u” in the comments, while her fellow RHONJ star Dolores Catania called Gia “Beautiful.”

Gia seems to have an extra boost of confidence ever since she confirmed on July 17 that underwent rhinoplasty surgery earlier in the summer. In the days that followed, Gia chilled out in Ortley Beach, NJ, sharing swimsuit snapshots alongside her stunning mom and cuddly photos with her boyfriend Christian Carmichael. As Gia enjoyed a Malibu sunset on Aug. 9, her 15-year-old sister Milania posed in a bikini with their mom on the beach back in New Jersey, as Tree captioned the photo,“Sunday Funday.”