See Pic
Hollywood Life

Gia Giudice, 19, Channels ‘Baywatch’ Lifeguard In New Swimsuit Pic: Plus More Of Her Bikini Photos

Teresa and Gia Giudice
AP Images
Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019
Audriana Giudice, Teresa Giudice. Teresa Giudice and Audriana Giudice attend Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden, in New York 2019 Jingle Ball - - Arrivals, New York, USA - 13 Dec 2019
Melania Giudice, Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice Z100's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2018 - Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 Dec 2018
Teresa Giudice was spotted sans wedding ring as she stepped out in NYC on Friday night for Z100 Jingleball. She was joined by her daughter for the concert while husband Joe Giudice remains in prison with the possibility of being deported. Pictured: Teresa Giudice Ref: SPL5048036 081218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Bye bye New Jersey, hello Malibu! Gia Giudice showed she’s perfectly at home being a ‘Baywatch’ beach babe. She rocked a cut-out one piece while posing with a red lifeguard rescue floatie.

Gia Giudice has taken her amazing swimsuit style to the West Coast! The 19-year-old has been hitting the shore in her native New Jersey, but is now chilling out on the beach in Malibu, CA. The oldest daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 48, showed off how she could have totally fit in with the Baywatch crew back in the day. She posed next to an actual Los Angeles County lifeguard stand in Malibu, wearing a super sexy swimsuit in an Aug. 10 Instagram photo.

View this post on Instagram

the lifeguard let me takeover🙃

A post shared by Gia Giudice (@_giagiudice) on

Gia rocked a black one piece with a huge cut-out mid-section that connected on each side with a black ring. It appeared to be the Kendall & Kylie Black Velvet Cabana Ring One Piece Swimsuit from Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s PacSun swimwear collaboration. The suit perfectly showed off Gia’s amazing tight bare abs as well as her long legs, thanks to the high cut hipline.

The Rutgers University student looked every inch a California girl with her blonde streaked hair and golden tan. Gia donned large black shades and held onto a red lifeguard rescue floatie in the snapshot, as a hunky lifeguard who was on duty could be seen behind her sitting at the tower’s edge. Gia playfully wrote in the caption, “The lifeguard let me takeover.”

View this post on Instagram

malibu sunsets💛

A post shared by Gia Giudice (@_giagiudice) on

Gia has been showing off her California beach style ever since swapping coasts. On Aug. 9 she shared an IG pic wearing a perfect summer evening outfit, while standing on an empty strip of Malibu sand. The sun was setting behind her, as Gia looked amazing in a blue bikini top with a peach colored long skirt with a high slit.

The Bravo star’s hair looked gorgeous, styled in perfect waves. Gia wore bracelets on both wrists and stood barefoot, and her mom adored seeing her daughter looking so happy and beautiful. Teresa wrote, “Love u” in the comments, while her fellow RHONJ star Dolores Catania called Gia “Beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram

matching w mamma👑

A post shared by Gia Giudice (@_giagiudice) on

Gia seems to have an extra boost of confidence ever since she confirmed on July 17 that underwent rhinoplasty surgery earlier in the summer. In the days that followed, Gia chilled out in Ortley Beach, NJ, sharing swimsuit snapshots alongside her stunning mom and cuddly photos with her boyfriend Christian Carmichael. As Gia enjoyed a Malibu sunset on Aug. 9, her 15-year-old sister Milania posed in a bikini with their mom on the beach back in New Jersey, as Tree captioned the photo,“Sunday Funday.” 