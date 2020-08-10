See Pics
Suri Cruise, 14, Rocks Leopard Print Pants While Shopping With A Friend In NYC — Pics

Suri Cruise
Suri Cruise does some heavy lifting while shopping with a friend at a Downtown Manhattan supermarket.
Suri Cruise spotted while out picking up her dogs from the groomer on Saturday afternoon.
Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise seen arriving back home with their 2 pups in tow and wearing protective masks.
Suri Cruise looked stylish and all grown up when she stepped outside with a friend to go to a downtown Manhattan supermarket and returned while lifting a heavy bag.

Suri Cruise, 14, was seen on an outing that didn’t include her mom Katie Holmes, 41, on Aug. 10 and it proved she’s getting older and looking fantastic! The brunette beauty visited a downtown Manhattan supermarket with a friend during the sighting and wore a stylish pair of blue leopard print pants as well as a gray top and blue sandals. She also stayed safe from the COVID-19 pandemic by wearing a face mask and kept her long locks down.

Suri Cruise
Suri Cruise lifting a heavy bag while on an outing in New York City on Aug. 10, 2020. (LRNYC / MEGA)

At one point, she was carrying what appeared to be a heavy green bag after leaving the supermarket as her friend walked beside her and also carried similar bags. She seemed calm and relaxed and looked confident as she continued to walk by many locals in the Big Apple. Although Suri usually goes on outings with her mom, her most recent stop at the store isn’t the first time she’s been seen alone or just with a friend.

On Aug. 1, she stepped outside all on her own to pick up her two dogs from a groomers in NYC and looked equally as awesome. She wore a white short-sleeved crop top with loose blue jeans and sandals. She also wore a blue face mask and carried a cute red purse as her hair was tied back into a ponytail.

Suri Cruise
Suri Cruise walking with a friend during her shopping trip. (LRNYC / MEGA)

Suri, whose father is Tom Cruise, 58, was also spotted without Katie when she went out with some gal pals on July 14. They all enjoyed lunch as the teen wore a long light pink flowy dress that was perfect for summer. She paired it with white sneakers and a hot pink face mask.

Suri’s summer hangouts come after NYC had its residents stay in quarantine for most of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the city is still being cautious, many people, like Suri, have been going on errands or fun outings while staying protected with their face masks. We hope to see more cute sightings of Suri and her mom soon in the next few weeks of the month!