Mariah Carey’s Son Moroccan, 9, Tries To Get Her To Say ‘Hi’ To His TikTok Fan In Hilarious Video

Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, Moroccan, Monroe. Mariah Carey, center left, Nick Cannon, center right, and from left, their children Monroe and Moroccan arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum, in Inglewood, Calif 2018 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals, Inglewood, USA - 24 Mar 2018
Mariah Carey, Monroe Cannon, Moroccan Cannon and Nick Cannon Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Mar 2017 Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards
Mariah Carey reunites with Ex Husband Nick Cannon and their twin children for dinner at Mr. Chow Restaurant followed by frozen Yogurt at 'Pinkberry' in Beverly Hills, CA. Mariah had a slight wardrobe malfunction as her dress she was wearing went completely see-thru. Nick was looking dapper in a Moron colored suit and a hat. Pictured: Mariah Carey,Nick Cannon,Mariah Carey Nick Cannon Ref: SPL1482497 200417 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Mariah Carey and her children Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon Mariah Carey in concert at Beacon Theatre, New York, USA - 05 Dec 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Mariah Carey’s nine-year-old son, Moroccan, did almost everything he could to get his famous mom to ‘say hi to TikTok’ in a brand new video. See how the whole exchange went down! 

It looks like a drive for entertaining hasn’t fallen far the tree! Mariah Carey‘s nine-year-old son, Moroccan, is quickly becoming a bit of a TikTok star, and in a new clip from his August 5 post, he tried nearly everything to coax his mom onto the social media site! “Get my mom to react? Of course I can do that,” Moroccan said to the camera as he darted upstairs.

Upon finding his mom in another room, likely busy being one of the world’s most talented singers, Moroccan sweetly asked, “can you say ‘hi’ to TikTok?” Mariah, quite perplexed by the request, asked her son in return, “who on TikTok.” A fair question if we’ve ever heard! “My fan, she was like, ‘can you get your mom to react?'” Moroccan told his Grammy-winning mom, 50. Exasperated, Mariah simply said, “tell her I’m on a business call.” And that was the end of that…almost!

“Well my mom is not ready to look…on TikTok, and plus she’s on a business call,” he said, adding a cheeky reaction to the video, too! As it would happen, Moroccan’s fans might not have been happy with his content, because his next clip really put his followers in their place. “First of all you don’t need to worry about me and second of all my mom wouldn’t do that,” he addressed in a second clip. “My life is none of your business, no offense, I’m just saying.” What a powerful statement from the youngster!

Mariah Carey seen out and about with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe [SplashNews].
Mariah should definitely be proud of her son for respecting when his mom doesn’t want to be on camera, especially considering that the stunning singer boasts a major following. The “We Belong Together” songstress and her kids — including Moroccan’s twin sister, Monroe — are often photographed out and about or at major events! Sometimes, the trio will appear with Mariah’s ex and her kids’ father, Nick Cannon. But growing up in the spotlight hasn’t affected Moroccan or Monroe in the slightest!

“They are very well rounded, kind kids and both are quiet and shy a lot of the time,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in February 2020. “They’re also very studious and they both get really good grades. They are actually pretty strict parents and keep them on a very strict schedule. They’re very normal kids.” And just like any average youngster, Moroccan is keeping the content going on TikTok! We cannot wait to see more!