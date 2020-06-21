Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Snap From Juneteeth ‘Virtual BBQ’ With Adorable Twins Morrocan & Monroe, 9 — See Pic

Mariah Carey’s twins are getting so big! Moroccan flashed a big grin as he cozied up to his mom, while Monroe snuggled up to her adorable puppy for the at-home celebration.



Mariah Carey, 50, knows how to celebrate Juneteenth in style! The Emancipation of Mimi singer posted the cutest photo with her twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, 9, at home on Friday, June 19. “At our virtual BBQ last night, celebrating #Juneteenth,” she tweeted on Saturday, June 20, adding a black heart and a “1865” fist icon representing the historic day when the last remaining enslaved African Americans were free.

At our virtual BBQ last night, celebrating #Juneteenth 🖤 pic.twitter.com/nUzFm9Xfmy — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 20, 2020

Mariah was absolutely glowing in the photo, showing off her flawless complexion and natural glam! She opted to keep her highlighted hair in loose curls that draped over her luxe black Givenchy logo t-shirt. The New York native sweetly held her son Moroccan’s hand, who looked happier than ever to be celebrating alongside his mom and sister! The little boy was all-smiles as they posed outdoors — the Empire State Building in the background — holding onto a festive pineapple cup.

Monroe, however, stole the show with the family’s cute dog! She snuggled her four-legged friend close to her chest while Mariah gently stroked the pooch’s chin. Monroe sported her signature pink glasses, which perfectly matched what appeared to be her cozy unicorn print sweatshirt. She rocked her dark curly hair into pigtails as a Zoom iPad call could be spotted to her left! The family dog also appeared to be getting into the festive spirit, rocking a red bandana.

The Glitter star — who has openly talked about her experience being biracial — has been actively posting about the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd. “As the Floyd family and the world send George home, may we stay strong in the long struggle for justice so that we can all finally, fully breathe,” she shared on June 6. “I wrote this song (Languishing) years ago and can’t believe how applicable it is in this moment. #BlackLivesMatter #ICantBreathe #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd,” she added.

In another post from June 5, Mariah — like many other stars, including Beyonce — demanded justice for Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday. “Today would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. Yet she died unjustly at the hands of policemen who have not yet been charged. We demand justice for Breonna Taylor,” Mariah posted, including a photo of the young woman.