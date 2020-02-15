Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 8, Expertly Channels Her Singing Abilities – ‘This Is Gold’

Mariah Carey’s mini-me is a star in the making! She’s only 8, but Monroe Cannon Carey knows how to throw shade like a pro.

It’s no surprise Mariah Carey‘s pre-teen mini-me is already a social media star! The 49-year-old’s daughter Monroe Cannon Carey, 8, posted a hilarious video, throwing shade at everyone who can’t sing like her mom (aka 99% of us) and fans are loving it. In the short clip, there is text on screen that reads “my mom” followed by an impossibly high note, which is sung perfectly. The second text reads “everybody except my mom” and is followed by an eardrum-busting scream — a poor attempt at hitting high notes the way Mariah – aka the queen of Christmas — does so effortlessly. The youngster, who wears a peach sweater and glasses in the video, sings along to both of the notes, proving she’s a great little actress.

It turns out we aren’t the only ones loving Monroe’s sass! Fans were quick to show some love for the video with one commenting “THIS IS GOLD” while another theorized, “Oh so she is the upcoming shade queen.” Some followers pointed out how similar she looked to Mariah. “Like mama like daughter. This is definitely her mama child,” one fan wrote, with a series of laugh crying faces and heart eye emojis. Nonetheless Monroe isn’t the only one who knows how to throw shade — a number of fans pointed out that Mariah doesn’t have the same vocal range she once had when she burst onto the scene. “Your mom is at the ‘everybody else’ point as well,” one person wrote, while another commented, “Sorry little girl, but your momma can’t hit them note no more.”

The “Always Be My Baby” singer recently posted a photo with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 36. She took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2020 to share the sweet snap which showed her cozying up with her man (she shares Monroe, and her twin brother Moroccan, with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 39). Their close-up Instagram selfie was reeking with Valentine’s Day realness as several colorful balloons related to the holiday could be seen in the background. All Mariah did for the caption of the post was include a kissy-face emoji but the photo spoke for itself when it came to how excited her fans were to see this hot couple loved up on one another. “Beautiful! As per usual. Love you MC!,” one wrote in the comments section while another chimed in with, “You guys look amazing!”

Mariah’s busiest time of the year is finally over! There’s nothing we love more than the singer’s rendition of All I Want For Christmas, however we’re glad that she’s taking a well-deserved break ahead of the 2020 holiday season when she’ll undoubtedly be back on top.