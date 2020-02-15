Mariah Carey Shares Sweet PDA Pic With Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka & Fans Lose Their Minds – ‘So Beautiful’

Mariah Carey posted a sexy snap of her cozying up with Bryan Tanaka on the most romantic day of the year… Valentine’s Day!

Could these two be any cuter? Mariah Carey, 49, got all sexy and stuff with her smoking hot boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 36, on Friday, February 14. The “Always Be My Baby” singer playfully looked to the camera while holding the back of her man’s head as he gazed into her beautiful face. Their close-up Instagram selfie was reeking with Valentine’s Day realness as several colorful balloons related to the holiday could be seen in the background. All Mariah did for the caption of the post was include a kissy-face emoji but the photo spoke for itself when it came to how excited her fans were to see this hot couple loved up on one another. “Beautiful! As per usual. Love you MC!,” one wrote in the comments section while another chimed in with, “You guys look amazing!”

“Don’t Forget About Us”… literally! Mariah and Bryan weren’t alone on Valentine’s Day as they were also joined by her two adorable kids Moroccan and Monroe, both 8 (who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 39). Her twins cuddled up with their doting mother in front of a bunch of heart-shaped balloons and another that read “love” during a separate Instagram snap. Mariah wore a sparkly low-cut dress for the photo with her gorgeous locks cascading down her back side. She appeared to take this pic after her concert in Las Vegas was finished.

Could Mariah and Bryan be taking those important next steps with one another after dating for almost four years? They definitely seem that way as the two of them are constantly spotted out in a state of PDA that is nothing short of amazing to witness. The lovebirds were all smiles as they held hands while walking around during a Christmas shopping trip in Aspen, Colorado on December, 21, 2019, where they decided to go for a fun getaway.

The Grammy winner has a penchant for looking fabulous each time she goes out with Bryan… and in general as well. She sported a skintight leather jacket on another date night in Aspen with the handsome dancer which she looked effortlessly fabulous in.