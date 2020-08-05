Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 8 Months, Smiles In Adorable New Pic & Dad Gushes He’s So ‘Fly’

Chris Brown’s son Aeko was the epitome of the word precious in a cute new pic that you must check out!

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris have done an expert job at putting millions of people on social media in an emotional state with the endless photos they have shared of their son Aeko, 8 mos. His latest was just as adorable as the “Run It” singer proudly gushed about him in an Instagram snap posted on Wednesday, August 5. Their baby was dressed in the sweetest of manners in a black and white collared shirt, jeans and sneakers as he displayed a big smile while looking to the right of the camera. “Not fair BRO….TOO DAMN FLY,” he captioned.

The Grammy winner gave fans another peek of his first son looking just like him earlier this week on Monday, August 3. Chris even took notice of that and captioned the video of Aeko with “Daddy’s Face” while he acted all cutesy and stuff in his animal print onesie.

COVID-19 has definitely been a problem for Chris when it comes to him not being able to see his son. Aeko has been shacked up with mommy Ammika for months overseas in Germany which has only made things that much more difficult for them to see each other due to all the travel restrictions that have been put in place.

Chris & Ammika also recently unfollowed each other on Instagram after he posted several flirty comments for her leading many to believe that whatever they had going on between them was officially over. “Their relationship is complicated but who could blame them?,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They have their ups and downs just like everybody else, plus they’re living under a microscope with the added pressure of being on different continents.”

“Not being able to see each other in person and spend real time together, all while being quarantined would make anybody frustrated,” the insider continued. “They have so much going on and they’ve been making the best of it after not being together and Chris not seeing his son in person for six months now. They’ll be fine and it’s really not a big deal. They’ll likely be flirting on social media again in no time.”