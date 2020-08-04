Tommie Lee Shades Rob Kardashian’s Date With IG Model 8 Mos. After Sparking Romance Speculation 

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Tommie Lee thinks Rob Kardashian’s recent date with Instagram model, Aileen Gisselle is funny. Tommie trolled her rumored ex in a short comment on the social media platform on August 4.

Tommie Lee seemed to throw some shade at Rob Kardashian on Tuesday, after the sock entrepreneur was Aileen Gisselle. Tommie, 36, and Rob, 33, were rumored to have had a brief fling in January. The Love & Hip Hop star left a crying-laughing emoji under a video that appeared to show Rob on an apparent dinner date with Aileen — a 29-year-old Instagram model and mother. seemed to throw some shade aton Tuesday, after the sock entrepreneur was spotted out on a date with. Tommie, 36, and Rob, 33, were rumored to have had a brief fling in January. The Love & Hip Hop star left a crying-laughing emoji under a video that appeared to show Rob on an apparent dinner date with Aileen — a 29-year-old Instagram model and mother.

The video, which was reposted by The Shade Room, appeared to be filmed at a restaurant, with Aileen behind the camera. The model even alluded to a romantic relationship with Rob by including a flirty filter and mood-setting music in the clip. And, Rob looked pretty happy to be sitting across from Aileen during the outing.

Wendy Williams trolled her on her talk show while reporting on the dating speculation. At the time, Wendy warned Rob not to get involved with the reality star because of her past legal issues — to which Tommie then challenged Wendy to a “ As for why Tommie would be mad? — Well, Rob and Tommie were the subject of romance rumors back in January, though the pair never confirmed they were dating. The only time Tommie spoke out was at the end of January whentrolled her on her talk show while reporting on the dating speculation. At the time, Wendy warned Rob not to get involved with the reality star because of her past legal issues — to which Tommie then challenged Wendy to a “ roast session .” The talk show host never entertained the idea.

HollywoodLife learned that At the end of July,learned that Rob was involved in a new romance . Though, his lucky lady remained unnamed at the time. “Rob is keeping it very low key but apparently he’s dating someone that he really likes,” a source told us, noting that he prefers to keep his dating life extremely private.