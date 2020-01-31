Tommie Lee Challenges Wendy Williams To ‘Roast Session’ After She Disses Her On Show

Wendy Williams did not have the nicest things to say about rumors that Tommie Lee and Rob Kardashian are dating, and now, the ‘LHH’ star is firing back at the talk show host!

During the Jan. 30 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy Williams gave her two cents about Tommie Lee and Rob Kardashian’s rumored relationship, and Tommie did NOT like what she had to say. After the show aired, Tommie took to Instagram to call Wendy out for her negativity. Tommie re-posted a video of Wendy’s segment on her Instagram Story and captioned it, “Wendy, I will roast yo a** all the way back to ya dealer b**** you will be DOA when I finish ya.” In the background, she could be heard saying, “Sit yo’ f***ing manly a** down.”

The video, which has now been deleted, was followed by another now-deleted message. “I challenge Wendy Williams to a roast session!” Tommie taunted. “Nothing off limits let’s gooooo h**.” She then posted a video (also now-deleted), and said, “I’m just here trying to party, b****. I don’t know what you’re saying or why you’re saying it, but h**, you better find something better to do b****. You gonna get that a** whooped on that show, b****. Stop f***ing playing with me.”

She concluded with quite a shocking comment, which was also deleted. “Why Wendy Williams don’t you ever wanna talk about how she ate Blac Chyna’s p***y? That’s my only thing. B***h, play with me!” HollywoodLife cannot confirm if this accusation is true.

Tommie’s Instagram activity came after rumors surfaced that she was dating Rob, and Wendy warned Rob not to get involved with her. “Rob, I don’t know what kind of choices you’re making,” Wendy said. “Rob, why attract the same type of woman every time?!” She also brought up Tommie’s history with the police, by showing a bunch of the reality star’s mugshots on the screen. Then, she shamed her looks. “Tommie Lee is probably desired by a lot of men, but let’s go back to the mugshot situation,” Wendy told viewers. “What a difference hair and makeup make in a woman, just sayin’!”

As of press time, Wendy has not responded to Tommie Lee’s threats. It certainly looks like she may have a new feud on her hands, though — but it wouldn’t be the first time!