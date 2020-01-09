Wendy Williams Warns Chyna To ‘Comply’ With Rob Over Custody War: ‘It’s Not A Good Look’

Wendy Williams sent a stern warning to her friend, Blac Chyna as her custody war with Rob Kardashian rages on. She told Chyna to ‘comply’ with her ex over his concerns about their 3-year-old daughter because the Kardashians will ‘gang up’ on her.

Wendy Williams is worried about Blac Chyna after her ex, Rob Kardashian reportedly filed for primary custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Dream, and alleged that she’s an unfit mother. The talk show host, 55, weighed in on the custody war during her January 9 show, and and admitted that this isn’t a good look for Chyna, 31. It’s important to note that Wendy is not only friends with Chyna, but she’s also pals with Rob’s mother, Kris Jenner.

“I texted Chyna this morning and asked her if she had something to say,” Wendy began, noting that Chyna did not get back to her. “Rob Kardashian, who should’ve never got in the fast lane with Chyna to begin with, OK! — You’re out of your league sir, on every level of life,” she continued.

“But, I think this is the time where all the sisters and the mother need all hands on deck. Rob clearly has his own issues and he’s about to go to the fat farm,” Wendy said in reference a new report, which claims Rob is looking into a live-in weight loss camp. She went on to send a strong message to Chyna.

“Comply with everything. Chyna this is not a good look,” Wendy admitted. “That whole family is going to gang up on you in the worst way ever… Chyna, you’re in this alone, man. It’s not looking good as a mom and all these accusations,” she said, however, “You know what, if he’s wrong, sue the crap out of him.”

Wendy also suggested that Rob, 32, may have initially gotten involved with Chyna as a dig to his family, who at one point, wasn’t on great terms with him. “But, I understand when you want to get back at family members, so you go for the lowest lying fruit,” she said, explaining, “I don’t mean she’s low, but she was already messing around in the family with Tyga, who was [previously] with Kylie Jenner.”

Rob and Chyna have not addressed the custody report, which was first published by TMZ. The outlet claimed to have court documents, but did not publish any. HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for both Rob and Chyna.