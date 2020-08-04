Nicki Minaj ‘So Grateful’ Kenneth Petty Was Given Permission To Be In Delivery Room For Baby’s Birth

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, have been ‘inseparable’ throughout her pregnancy, a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HL, and now, Nicki couldn’t be more thrilled that they’ll be together when she gives birth!

Nicki Minaj, 37, wants her husband, Kenneth Petty, 42, to be in the delivery room with her upon the birth of their first child more than anything in the world. Thanks to a judge’s July 31 decision, which stipulated that Kenneth can also travel with Nicki, the two parents will welcome their baby together after Kenneth fought to be with his lady love. “Nicki and Kenneth are inseparable so it seems unimaginable that he wouldn’t be by her side for the birth of their baby,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

“That wasn’t even an option in her mind. But the judge’s decision is not the kind of thing Nicki would take for granted and she’s so grateful he’s able to support her throughout her pregnancy,” the source went on. The insider also continued to explain that Kenneth, whom Nicki married in August 2019, has been her “rock throughout this experience,” adding that he will “make an incredible father to their baby.”

The source shared that Nicki completely understands how “important” it is for Kenneth to be there with her, especially since he has been treating her like a true queen throughout her first pregnancy. “Kenneth has always been super attentive to Nicki, but now that they have a baby on the way it’s next level,” a secondary source revealed to HL. “He’s with her 24/7 and he’s all about making sure she has everything she needs.”

Naturally, none of Kenneth’s gestures and pampering have gone unnoticed by Nicki, who kept her pregnancy under wraps for months. She feels “so lucky to have a partner like him,” the second insider shared, adding that Nicki “feels like she chose the right man to have her child with because he’s 100 percent there for her and the baby already.”

The “Super Bass” rapper set the internet buzzing after she revealed her months-along pregnancy with a number of Instagram photos on July 20. Of course, the rapper is still incredibly hard at work, and Kenneth only wants to be as supportive as possible during the last weeks of Nicki’s pregnancy. Throughout this experience, the private couple’s love has only grown, as has Kenneth’s complete admiration and devotion to his talented, powerful wife. “He makes her feel like the most beautiful woman in the world,” the secondary source revealed, adding “he only has eyes for her.”