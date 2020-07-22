Nicki Minaj Told ‘Trusted’ Friends Like Tekashi 6ix9ine About Her Pregnancy Before Announcement

Nicki Minaj may have revealed the news of her pregnancy in a recent IG post, much to the surprise of fans, however she let her close friends in on the secret a while ago.

Nicki Minaj announced to the world on July 19 that she’s expecting, however she confided in close pals like Tekashi 6ix9ine, 24, much earlier! A source close to the 37-year-old rapper told HollywoodLife exclusively that she swore her friends to secrecy. “Nicki wanted to enjoy her pregnancy before she shared the news with the world. But she did tell people in her circle, she just swore everyone to secrecy and she’s pretty impressed that no one talked,” the insider dished.

HL that Nicki now feels like “she can trust” the people around her. “The pictures that Nicki put out were taken over a month ago, this whole announcement was very well planned. Nicki has had a good pregnancy, she’s healthy and has been enjoying her time nesting with [ Kenneth “Zoo” Petty ] at their home in Beverly Hills. This is a very happy time for Nicki, she’s so proud and excited to be having Ken’s baby,” the source said. The source also toldthat Nicki now feels like “she can trust” the people around her.

They added, “This is exactly what she’s wanted since they first got together [in Nov 2018]. She knew she wanted to marry him and then have kids with him so it’s all going according to her plan. She’s feeling incredibly blessed that she and Ken found each other again after all those years apart and are now starting a family together, she definitely feels like this was all meant to be.”

A second source also confirmed that embattled rapper Tekashia 6ix9ine has been a great friend to the “Superbass” hitmaker. “Nicki knows she has a friend for life in Tekashi and loves that he was able to prove all the haters wrong. People don’t know anything about him and they throw shade just because they believe what they hear from online rumors and call him a rat or a snitch, but this just goes to show he’s a loyal person,” the insider said. “He was one of the very few people who knew about her pregnancy before the rest of the world and he didn’t say a word to anybody. Nicki will always have his back and knows she can trust him regardless.”