Nicki Minaj Told ‘Trusted’ Friends Like Tekashi 6ix9ine About Her Pregnancy Before Announcement
Nicki Minaj may have revealed the news of her pregnancy in a recent IG post, much to the surprise of fans, however she let her close friends in on the secret a while ago.
Nicki Minaj announced to the world on July 19 that she’s expecting, however she confided in close pals like Tekashi 6ix9ine, 24, much earlier! A source close to the 37-year-old rapper told HollywoodLife exclusively that she swore her friends to secrecy. “Nicki wanted to enjoy her pregnancy before she shared the news with the world. But she did tell people in her circle, she just swore everyone to secrecy and she’s pretty impressed that no one talked,” the insider dished.
A second source also confirmed that embattled rapper Tekashia 6ix9ine has been a great friend to the “Superbass” hitmaker. “Nicki knows she has a friend for life in Tekashi and loves that he was able to prove all the haters wrong. People don’t know anything about him and they throw shade just because they believe what they hear from online rumors and call him a rat or a snitch, but this just goes to show he’s a loyal person,” the insider said. “He was one of the very few people who knew about her pregnancy before the rest of the world and he didn’t say a word to anybody. Nicki will always have his back and knows she can trust him regardless.”