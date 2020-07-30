Breaking News
Kenneth Petty Begs Judge To Allow Him To Be With Nicki Minaj When She Gives Birth To Their Child

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty wants to be there for the birth of their first child but there are problems that could prevent that from happening.

Kenneth Petty filed docs obtained by HollywoodLife on Wednesday, July 29, in his pending criminal case where he begged the judge to modify the terms of his pretrial condition. He did this in order to be there with his pregnant wife Nicki Minaj not only on business as her manager but when she actually gives birth to their first child. The issues in the way are due to him recently registering as a sex offender in California after getting arrested for failing to do so when he and the “Super Bass” rapper moved to the west coast state.

Because of this he has a curfew and his travel is restricted to just California according to the docs. So this could be a huge problem for him should she go into labor outside of his curfew hours. In the docs he’s asking the judge to tweak those release conditions so he can be by his wife’s side when the magical moment happens. He claims that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and pretrial services office don’t oppose his request and now its just a waiting game for the judge to sign off.

Nicki shocked the world when she announced her pregnancy earlier this month. She did so in the most stylish and fabulous of ways by posting a photo of her bare baby belly in an outfit that was nothing short of stunning to look at. The mother-to-be dazzled in a multi-colored bikini and blonde wig as she happily cradled her growing bump.

She was spotted days later after revealing the joyous news. Nicki kept it colorfully casual when she was seen solo outside her home in West Hollywood in a black t-shirt splattered with bleach and oversized tie-dyed drawstring shorts.

She gave her millions of fans another peek at her belly on Thursday, July 30, to promote her new music video with A$AP Ferg called “Move Ya Hips”. Nicki again left little to the imagination by rocking another sizzling bikini with a strawberry shortcake hairdo.