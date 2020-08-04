Johnny Depp’s Look-Alike Son Jack, 18, Enjoys Romantic Stroll With GF Camille — See Pics

Johnny Depp’s cute son, Jack Depp and girlfriend Camille Jansen looked so lucky in love during a recent stroll through London, walking side-by-side the whole time.

Ah, to be young and in love. Jack Depp enjoyed a sweet stroll around London on August 4 with his gorgeous girlfriend, Camille Jansen, and the two looked like they were enjoying themselves immensely. Jack, 18, and Camille, 20 were spotted on a lunchtime outing, where they shared a laugh and chatted while passing photographers. Cute!

Jack is notoriously private about his personal life, unlike his uber-famous father, Johnny Depp. Though he’s been seen out and about occasionally, of course, not much is known about the cute teenager — except for the fact that he looks just like his father when he was younger. Seriously; the resemblance between Jack and Johnny in his very first role, the kid who gets eaten by his bed at the beginning of 1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street.

He and Camille were first seen hanging out together in May, when they enjoyed a waltz around Paris. Though they were walking close together, they didn’t share any obvious PDA. These two are totally into each other, though. Camille posted the sweetest tribute to Jack on Instagram in April for his 18th birthday. ““Happy birthday my love,” she captioned a photo of Jack lying down as she has her arms around his neck. She finished it off with some heart emojis.

Camille is quite the catch! She’s modeled for legendary designers like Giorgio Armani and splits her time working between the United States and France. She’s also a gifted singer — you may have heard her catchy track “Sunny Days” a few times yourself.