DaniLeigh took to her Triller account to post an eye-catching video of herself dancing and lip syncing to a song while flaunting a bikini at the beach and she gave Bow Wow a shout-out in the caption.

DaniLeigh, 25, is flirting right back at Bow Wow, 33, in a new incredible video she posted one day after her flirted with her and we’re loving her confidence! The model and singer reposted a clip she shared to Triller on Aug. 3 and in it, she can be seen strutting her stuff in a blue patterned bikini while spending time on a beach and lip syncing to a song with some girl friends. Her caption mentioned the rapper, proving she doesn’t mind his eye-catching previous response to her.

“lol should I get bow wow on this 😂🤪👀<” the cheeky caption read. It didn’t take long for fans to notice the post and make their own comments about her and Bow Wow. “Yea do that lol that would be fire 😩🔥👏🏽,” one fan wrote, referring to her mention of Bow Wow. “Don’t be playing with Bow Wow,” another joked while adding a laughing emoji.

DaniLeigh’s video comes after Bow Wow made headlines for responding to a tweet she posted that listed all her good traits. “I’m the best gf. I’m loyal, loving, motivating, a woman of God, a family girl, a freak, a woman of God, I’m funny, I’m jiggy, hardworking, I ain’t boring, bi**chhh I’m perfect,” her tweet read. “I know i said id never get married. But let me tell you… a woman like this!!! BOY ill call my jeweler so FAST,” he replied.

Although Bow Wow’s response was unexpected, it’s not too surprising that he would choose to say such an awesome thing to such an impressive young lady. DaniLeigh has worked hard to become the successful woman she is today and her history is definitely something that shows that. She moved from Miami to Los Angeles at just 16 years old to fulfill her dream of dancing and eventually landed gigs in music videos, commercials, and more. Her breakthrough came when legendary late singer Prince saw one of her dancing videos and asked her to direct his music video for “Breakfast Can Wait” when she was just 18 years old!

She went on to release many tracks as a singer and teamed up with music greats like Chris Brown and Lil Baby and is still taking the world by storm every chance she gets. Bow Wow has yet to respond to her latest video but we’ll be on the lookout to see if he decides to keep the public flirting going!