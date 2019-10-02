Bow Wow, 32, Sends Flirty Message To Gorgeous Tyra Banks, 45: I’m ‘Thinking About You’  

Shoot your shot, Bow Wow! The rapper shared a throwback photo of a sultry lip lock with legendary model, Tyra Banks, on Oct. 1, letting her know she’s on his mind. And, fans are going wild over the gutsy move!

Shooters gonna shoot, and that’s exactly what Bow Wow did when he let Tyra Banks know that she’s been on his mind. The Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta star, 32, took to his Instagram on October 1, to share a throwback photo of the two kissing. “Thinking about @tyrabanks”, Bow Wow captioned the PDA pic, adding a sad emoji of a crying face.

The photo shows the two sitting down on what appears to be a television set, as Tyra holds a microphone in her hand. The new Nine West global ambassador, 45, sports dark brunette hair in the snap, unlike her current light brown locks. Also in the photo, a young Bow Wow has a clean shaven face, as opposed the goatee he’s been rocking lately.

Tyra has yet to response publicly to Bow Wow’s bold move. Nonetheless, maybe she will if she happens to catch his recent videos on his Instagram Stories. Bow Wow’s working with a trainer, and has been sharing his extremely sweaty workouts on social media. He’s even promised to transform his body so much that he’s hoping to land in Men’s Fitness and Muscle and Health magazines.

(Photo Credit: Bow Wow/Instagram)

The day after his message to Tyra, Bow shared a series of videos while on the treadmill. He promised his followers and all the women who’ve ever “played” him that he’ll get in the best shape possible.

“Gotta party hard and get right back to it,” he said. “When I’m cut up and muscled and chiseled and looking like a different human being, don’t call me. Keep that same energy. That goes for every woman who’s ever curved me, that’s for every woman that’s ever played me. When I’m chiseled up, don’t talk to me. I’m letting them know, I’ve hired a trainer… I swear to God y’all about to see a transformation like you’ve never seen before. I promise you,” the actor vowed.

“If I don’t make ‘Muscle and Fitness’ or ‘Men’s Health’ magazine then I’ve failed myself and I’ve failed you,” Bow Wow continued, adding, “I’m going for man crush whatever it is, every week for you ladies.”

As for Tyra, we’ll be on the lookout for her reply! In the meantime, we’ll enjoy watching Bow getting shredded.