Bow Wow Shoots His Shot With Singer DaniLeigh After He Vows To Never Marry — See Message

Bow Wow put himself all the way out there for a gorgeous model & singer after she boasted about herself on Twitter.

Could this be a potential romance blossoming? Bow Wow, 33, let his feelings be known BIG TIME about DaniLeigh, 25, on Sunday, August 2, after she wrote the following on Twitter. “I’m the best gf. I’m loyal, loving, motivating, a woman of God, a family girl, a freak, a woman of God, I’m funny, I’m jiggy, hardworking, I ain’t boring, bi**chhh I’m perfect.” His response? “I know i said id never get married. But let me tell you… a woman like this!!! BOY ill call my jeweler so FAST.” Well damn!

DaniLeigh is no doubt a catch given what she’s been able to achieve at such a young age. She teamed up with another big name in the music industry, Chris Brown, last year for a project that made fans raise an eyebrow over the status of their relationship. The Dominican stunner is known for so much more than that though as she’s been perfecting her art as a singer, dancer, model and more since her teen years.

“I was dancing in music videos, commercials, you name it,” she wrote on her website. “From there, I met a lot of producers onset and just networked.” Her career took a big change when the one and only Prince asked her to direct one of his music videos when she was only 18 years old!

So yeah, you could definitely say that DaniLeigh has the chops to back up what she wrote on Twitter with Bow Wow taking notice very quickly. This isn’t the first time that he’s acted all flirty with another stunning woman on social media as the “Thank You” rapper also wrote some kind words about Tyra Banks, 46, late last year.

“Thinking about @tyrabanks”, he wrote next to a throwback pic of him and the former America’s Next Top Model host kissing. So could Bow Wow and DaniLeigh be the hot new couple to emerge out of quarantine? Stay tuned!