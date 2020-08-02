See Pic
Scott Disick Posts Adorable Pic Of His ‘Squad’ Penelope, 8, & Reign, 5, Chilling Fireside

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Scott Disick shared the sweetest pic of his kids, just days after ex Kourtney Kardashian jokingly referred to him as ‘her husband’.

Scott Disick, 37, posted the cutest pic of his “squad” — aka daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 5. The trio sat around a campfire in the August 1 snap posted to Scott’s Instagram Story, and his kids looked seriously fashionable. Penelope was her mom Kourtney Kardashian‘s mini-me, sitting on the edge of a white outdoor chair in a white tee, pastel tie-dye pants and white sandals. Little bro Reign twinned in a white tee, which he paired with dark green pants and sneakers. “Squad up,” the father-of-three captioned the sweet family photo.

It comes one day after Kourtney got her fans’ attention when she seemed to jokingly call Scott her “husband” in one of her latest pics with TikTok star Addison Rae, 19. But it turns out it was nothing more than a fun caption. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is enjoying being single and has no plans to marry the father of her kids anytime soon. “Scott & Kourtney are really close but there’s nothing there besides them being co-parents and best friends,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Scott will always love her and she’ll always have a place for him, but there’s no way these two would ever get married. It was just a joke.”

The source also explained that Kourtney is embracing her time with Addison. “She’s been spending a ton of her free time with Addison Rae lately and really enjoys her company,” the source said. “She thinks she’s a really cool, fun girl. She’s telling friends she’s actually happy being single right now and just seeing where it takes her. She seems open to anything with anyone right now.”

Although Kourtney is content with being single, her recent outings with Scott have brought on speculation that the two may be romantically involved once again and from the closeness they clearly share, we can understand why! The former lovebirds, who broke up in 2015 after being together for nine years, went on a family trip to Utah in May, just days before Scott and Sofia Richie, 21, called it quits.