How do we sign up for Kamp Kourtney? The eldest Kardashian sis is saving Summer 2020 with her at-home camp, and it looks incredible.

Summer camps across the country may have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but never fear, Kourtney Kardashian has come to the rescue! The mom-of-three took matters into her own hands on July 31, creating an at-home summer camp dubbed “Kamp Kourtney”. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account the following day to share happy snaps from the evening, attended by the KarJenner kids and their pals, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter North, 7.

The luxe setup featured a fireplace where the kids roasted marshmallows, a massive tent, and dozens of outdoor lounge chairs set up in front of a huge screen. After nightfall, the group got cozy and watched The Parent Trap (an iconic camp movie) in her DIY outdoor cinema — where do we sign up for Kourtney’s camp?

It comes amid reports Kourtney really “stepped up” for her little sis Kim, despite the fact they don’t always get along. The SKIMS founder has been dealing with the fallout from her husband’s latest tweet storm, but Kourt has been there for her and her four children. “Kourtney has really stepped up and been super supportive for Kim through all of this,” a source close to the famous family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“She was so sweet to take North and Saint and help keep them distracted with everything going on right now. All of Kim’s family is rallying around her but to have Kourtney ensure her kids are protected during this situation means more to her than anything else. That’s all she cares about. Kim and Kourtney have had their fair share of fights like any sisters, but this just goes to show when it comes down to it, they always have each other’s backs.” It’s clear that when the going gets tough, the Kardashian sisters can always count on each other!