Hailey Bieber Rocks Crop Top & Shredded Daisy Dukes During Solo Outing In Chicago — See Pic

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber made a pit stop in Chicago while on a road trip across the country! The model looked chic in a crop top and daisy dukes as she shopped in the Windy City.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, is enjoying her time on the road with hubby Justin Bieber, 26! The loved-up couple are on a road trip across the US, but the supermodel was spotted solo on a shopping trip in Chicago. She cut a casual figure while out-and-about in the Windy City on July 31, and showed off her toned abs in a printed crop top and high waisted denim shorts. She paired the ‘fit with blue and white Nike sneakers, as she visited clothing store Aritzia with her bodyguard.

She accessorized with delicate gold jewelry, including a bracelet and layered necklaces as she pulled her blonde locks back into a loose half up, half down style. She also stayed safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, donning a white protective face mask.

Just one day prior, the couple had a PDA-filled catch up with Chance the Rapper as seen on his Instagram story on July 29. Justin was serenading his lady love with the popular love song “I Will Always Love You”, which was made popular by Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston, before she pulled him in for a smooch. Of course, they were both wearing protective face masks! It comes a few days after Justin shared a pic of them enjoying a loving picnic during the road trip they’ve been on.

The couple decided to go on their road trip after spending the past couple of months in quarantine in Los Angeles. A source recently told us that they are staying in Justin’s tour bus while making their way across the country from the west to the east coast. “Justin and Hailey are already back on the road. They’ll be there for the next few weeks living on his tour bus driving and exploring all over the country,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They’ve done this most of quarantine and this has been their plan for a while now. Justin is busy working on new music that he can’t wait to release.”