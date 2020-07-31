How to Watch Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’ Online: Stream on Disney+ Now

The wait is over: Beyonce’s dropped her new visual album, ‘Black Is King’, to stream at home.

Following the massive success of releasing Hamilton, Disney proudly presents to Beyonce fans the release of Black Is King her new visual album inspired by The Lion King: The Gift, streaming now on Disney+.

As the film’s writer, director, executive producer, and star, Beyonce invites the world to experience the visual representation of her album, The Lion King: The Gift, her companion soundtrack to the Disney remake that hit theaters last year. The streaming service is releasing the visual album just two weeks after The Lion King celebrated it’s one year anniversary, a film that Beyonce starred in, voicing the role of Nala.

Disney+ is premiering the highly-anticipated album exclusively on its platform for unlimited, ad-free viewing. You can sign up for Disney+ for just $6.99 a month here. A subscription gets you instant access to Black Is King, plus the entire catalogue of Disney and Marvel movies, original shows like Emmy-nominated The Mandalorian, and the recent release of the Broadway musical, Hamilton.

Though Disney+ used to offer a 7-day free trial to its service, that has been recently discontinued. However, for a good deal, we suggest signing up for a bundle deal that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $12.99 a month, which gets you all three services at a savings of 25% off. Once you’re in, you can watch Black Is King, and thousands of hours of other programming with full pause/play functions, unlimited repeat viewings and no restrictions. You can also cancel anytime.

Black Is King features guests such as Beyonce’s husband Jay Z, fellow Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, producing legend Pharrell Williams, her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, her daughter Blue Ivy, and many of the other incredible artists that appear on The Gift album. “You were formed by the heat of the galaxy. What a thing to be, both unique and familiar,” Beyoncé says in voiceover of the trailer (see above). “To be one and the same, and still unlike any other.”

In addition to its premiere on Disney+, the film also secured a distribution deal that will allow for its showing on much of the African continent, including South Africa, Nigeria, Ethiopia, more. “The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity,” Disney said of Black Is King in the announcement release. “His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.”