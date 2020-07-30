Watch
Nikki & Brie Bella Show Off Their 9-Month Bumps As Twin Sisters Eagerly Await Arrival Of Their Babies

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Twins Nikki and Brie Bella are just about ready to pop! The pair showed off their bumps in a new video, as they near their due dates.

Brie Bella, 36, is convinced that her baby is waiting for sister Nikki Bella‘s bub! The expectant mothers showed off their nine-month bumps in a new video, as they near their due dates. “Still waiting for this baby,” Brie said in a July 29 video on her Instagram Story. “I think my baby is waiting for Nicole’s baby to be ready, I think they want to come out on the same day. SO the waiting game continues, its awful [and] super uncomfortable, but the baby will be here before we know it.”

In the clip, Brie rocked a blue tank top and panned down to her bump, before shifting the camera to focus on her twin sis, who rocked a grey tie dye style dress. The brunette beauties are just about ready to pop, having been on a pregnancy journey together throughout quarantine. Brie also updated her 7.7 million IG followers earlier in the week, revealing she was just six days away from her due date.

“Dilated at a 2. So many Braxton Hicks [“false” labor pains, according to WebMD],” she captioned the July 21 post. “Not sleeping. Water weight coming on strong. Many stretch marks across my belly to let me know I’m almost there. [pregnant lady emoji].” The Total Bellas star posed in a set of white lingerie while cradling her bare bump. The picture, taken by photographer Jennica E. Maes, captured the pure essence of motherhood, with Brie looking absolutely stunning. Though the conditions she described makes it sound like she’s not having a fun time, the WWE Hall of Famer said she “can’t wait!!!!” to give birth. “I’m so very excited to grow my family and meet this wild baby in my belly.”

nikki brie bella
Nikki & Brie Bella are both about to give birth. Image: MEGA

This is baby no. 2 for Brie and husband Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson, 39). The couple welcomed daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, 3, in 2017. Meanwhile, this is Nikki’s first pregnancy, and she’s expected to welcome her and Artem Chigvintsev’s son – due a week or so after her sister. While Brie and Daniel are unaware of their unborn child’s sex, Brie and Artem learned they are having a boy on the June 11 episode of Total Bellas.