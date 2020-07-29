Interview
Prince William Reveals The Worst Gift He Ever Gave Kate Middleton: ‘She’s Never Let Me Forget’

Prince William, Kate Middleton
MEGA
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Hugo Burnand/Clarence House/REX/Shutterstock (1310831b) Prince William Prince William with his bride Catherine the Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Official Portraits of the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, London, Britain - 29 Apr 2011 Official Royal Wedding pictures released by Clarence House show the bride and groom in the throne room at Buckingham Palace with Bridesmaids and Page boys along with other members of the Royal Family
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Commonwealth Day Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK - 09 Mar 2020
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William visit Howth Cliff, a spectacular cliff walk north of Dublin with views out over the Irish Sea Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Ireland - 04 Mar 2020
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at a Reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland in the Gravity Bar, Guinness Storehouse in Dublin Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Ireland - 03 Mar 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
Prince William recalled a hilarious story from the ‘early’ days of his ‘courtship’ with his wife, Kate Middleton. It involved a present that wasn’t so warmly received by the Duchess of Cambridge!

There is one present from Prince William, 38, that is especially memorable to Kate Middleton, 38 — and not for good reasons! William revealed the story while discussing disaster gifts on the July 29 episode of The Peter Couch, a podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live. William was asked if he could “beat” a romantic present worst than a tree, and William took on the challenge.

Prince William, Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton dated off and on again in the aughts, until William proposed to Kate during a trip to Kenya in 2010. They were married by the next year. (MEGA)

“I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once,” William confessed. The gift was so bad, the Duke of Cambridge even added, “She’s never let me forget that.” At least this didn’t happen after William and Kate tied the knot in 2011.

“That was early on in the courtship, that was. I tell you what, I think that sealed the deal. She fell for me at that point,” William joked. He continued, “I wrapped them. They were really nice. I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, ‘But these are really amazing, look how far you can see!’”

Kate wasn’t exactly excited at the prospect of high-definition bird watching. “She was looking at me going, ‘They’re binoculars, what’s going on?’ It didn’t go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars,” William admitted.

Prince William Family
Prince William poses for a family portrait with the three kids he shares with Kate Middleton: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. (The Duchess of Cambridge/WPA-Poo/MEGA)

William and Kate have known one another since their university days at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where the now royal couple graduated from in 2005. So, William has now had a lot of time to pick out better presents for Kate!

It was William, though, who should’ve been on the receiving end of presents recently. He celebrated his 38th birthday on June 21, and for the special occasion, Kate even snapped family portraits of her husband and their three kids Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. Then, little George celebrated a birthday himself on July 22 — hopefully William picked out a suitable present that time!