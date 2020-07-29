Kevin Hart Boxes Shirtless In His Backyard In Insta Video & See More Pics Of Hunks Exercising Shirtless

Kevin Hart is back in fighting shape after his scary car accident in 2019. He had a shirtless boxing workout in his backyard, where he was able to throw punches like a pro.

Kevin Hart has turned into quite a hunk thanks to his dedication to boxing. The Ride Along star shared an Instagram video on July 29, showing off his incredible muscles and six pack abs he’s earned through rigorous workouts. Kevin has a full canvas boxing mat with his name across it in his backyard, and was seen training alongside Xavier ‘Bad Pads’ Biggs. With a heatwave gripping the L.A. area, Kevin’s shirtless body glistened with sweat from throwing so many punches while bobbing and weaving.

Kevin’s boxing is actually helping his recovery from serious back injuries he suffered following a Sept. 1, 2019 devastating car accident in Malibu. He noted in the video’s caption, “Trying to get my hands back to where they once were….slow progress but I’m loving it…. shoutout to @officialdecaturboxing.”

The 41-year-old comedian was the passenger while a pal was behind the wheel of his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the wreck occurred. The driver lost control, sending the car off the road and down an embankment. Kevin explained during a Dec. 2019 stop by Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show that, “I’m about 65 to 75 percent back to my physical self. Workouts are not full. I’m not lifting crazy weights, but I’m back to weighted workouts, agility, mobility, core workouts. I’m a little determined jackass.”

Seven months later he’s made so much progress since that appearance. He looks so strong, and his “determination” has paid off. He was supported in the comments by celebrity pals. Jessica Alba wrote, “Good Luck,” with a fist-bump emoji, while Sports Illustrated 2020 Swimsuit Edition cover model Jasmine Sanders cheered on, “You got this.”

Kevin isn’t the only male celeb who likes to go shirtless for his workouts. You can check out our above gallery for other hunks who love to run, hike and surf while showing off their chiseled torsos. While Kevin is at home working on his boxing skills, he and wife Eniko Hart are eagerly awaiting the birth of their second child. The couple announced the pregnancy on March 24, so she’s pretty far along by now.