Megan Thee Stallion is feeling plenty of love from Rihanna. She sent her SavageXFenty brand partner beautiful flowers and a sweet card, as Meg recovers from getting shot in both feet.



Flowers are always the perfect way to brighten up anyone’s day when they’re feeling down. Megan Thee Stallion showed off a stunning bouquet of blooms that the received from Rihanna and everyone at her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand. She shared an Instagram photo of the flowers as well as a sweet card, after Megan tearfully revealed on July 27 that she had been shot in both feet during an incident on July 12. She was beyond fortunate that the bullets didn’t hit any bones or tendons, though the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper still needed surgery and is recovering.

On July 28, Megan shared two IG photos of her in sexy white lingerie from Savage X, as she was named a brand partner on May 21 and stars in a summer campaign called #SAVAGExTHEESTALLION. In the third photo was RiRi’s card that read, “Wishing you a full and speedy recovery Meg!”

“Just know you’ve got a full crew over here sending good vibes your way. Love, Rihanna and the Fenty Corp gang.” The card sat atop a massive floral display with pink and white roses, peonies and other blooms. Meg captioned the photos, “Love y’all @savagexfenty @badgalriri ,” along with a blue heart emoji.

Megan could be seen in the first two photos modeling a Savage X Fenty white lace floral teddy. It just so happened to be the same outfit she was wearing — along with the same giant diamond chain and massive pendant — when Meg gave the tearful confessional during an Instagram Live session on July 27 that she suffered gunshot wounds to both feet and how it was the “worst experience of my life.”

“I was shot…in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the sh*t taken out, to get the bullets taken out. And it was super scary,” the “Savage” rapper told fans, about the night when police pulled over the SUV she was in along with rapper Tory Lanez. The vehicle had sped away from a Hollywood Hills pool party after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Police pulled over the SUV in the area, and Tory was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle after a gun was found. Officers immediately rushed Megan to the hospital for her shooting wounds.

Aw meg 🥺 I love her hope she’s doing ok ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4q0y9Aj92a — 𝒥𝒶𝓎 (@zolanskee_) July 27, 2020

Meg then began to weep, saying “Oh Lord, I didn’t think I was going to cry. But yeah I had to get surgery and it was super scary. Just the worst experience of my life. And it’s not funny, there’s nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y’all to make up stories about.”

While Megan didn’t mention Tory or anyone else by name, she revealed “I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot…I didn’t do sh*t.” She then told fans, “Thank god that the bullets didn’t touch bones. Like they didn’t break tendons. I know my mama, my daddy and my granny had to be looking out for me with that one cause where the bullets hit, it missed everything. But the motherf**kers was in there.” Thank goodness Meg has pals like Rihanna there to help cheer her up while she recovers from the shooting.