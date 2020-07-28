50 Cent Apologizes For Mocking Megan Thee Stallion’s Shooting Incident: ‘I Didn’t Think It Was Real’ 

After posting memes that mocked initial reports that Megan Thee Stallion was shot, 50 Cent issued a public apology. His message came after Megan opened up about the incident.

It takes a lot for 50 Cent to apologize — and making fun of someone for getting shot is a pretty good reason. When news initially broke that Megan Thee Stallion had been shot during a night out with Tory Lanez, 50 shared some offensive memes about the incident. Now that Megan has opened up about how traumatizing the situation was, though, the rapper took to Instagram to issue an apology for his initial reaction.

“Damn I didn’t think this s*** was real,” 50 wrote. “It sounded so crazy. [Megan] I’m glad [you’re] feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if I knew you was really hurt. Sorry.” His message came after Megan went on Instagram Live on July 27 to shut down anyone mocking her trauma. 50 included part of Megan’s video in his post.

Megan was shot after attending a house party with Tory in Hollywood Hills on July 12. That same evening, Tory was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, which is a felony, police confirmed. Initial reports from the incident said that Megan stepped on glass and was hospitalized due to the injury, but she took to Instagram on July 15 to confirm what really happened.

“I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” Megan explained. “I was never arrested, the police officer drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details of this traumatic night.” Megan has yet to confirm the identity of the person who shot her.

After staying off of social media for several days, Megan returned to show her face to fans on July 27. She looked gorgeous in her IG Live, but got super emotional while reliving what happened to her. She referred to it as the “worst experience” of her life and said it was “super scary” to have bullets taken out of her foot.

“It was nothing for y’all to make up stories about,” she insisted, while fighting back tears. “I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do s***. Thank God the bullets didn’t touch bones. Like, they didn’t break tendons. I know my mama, my daddy and my granny had to be looking out for me.”