Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis & More Stars Snubbed By Emmy 2020 Nominations: Fan Reactions

On the morning of July 28, the Television Academy nominated the best of the best in TV but some stars were snugged. See how fans reacted!

Each year, the Television Academy nominates the best in television for the annual Emmy Awards. From limited series to dramas and comedies, there are so many incredible productions to choose from. And yet, each year, the Television Academy somehow misses out on nominating some of the year’s most overlooked performers.

This year’s nominations weren’t quite far from that — frustrating many a devoted fan of shows like Better Call Saul, Pose, and Unbelievable. Although great progress was made with HBO series Watchmen earning over 20 Emmy nominations for its thoughtfully crafted continuation of the graphic novel, some snubs still stung TV fans. Take a look at the stars who were snubbed and what fans are saying!

Reese Witherspoon

not one of reese witherspoon's characters received a nomination how— pic.twitter.com/7AGBjWq0XO — praisey (@galadrielise) July 28, 2020

Reese Witherspoon — Oscar-winner, producer, and actress — not only got snubbed for one project from this past year, but three! Reese starred in Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Morning Show, and did not receive a single nomination for her work on screen. However, as a producer on Little Fires Everywhere, Reese very well could walk on the stage should the limited series win the Emmy award for Outstanding Limited Series. Still, fans were not at all pleased that Reese missed out on a nod for her work in front of the camera.

Viola Davis

VIOLA DAVIS DID NOT GIVE THIS PERFORMANCE TO BE IGNORED LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/2D7DqvY6no — ceci (@shiverinights) July 28, 2020

For six seasons, Viola Davis injected so much tenacity and calculation into her performance as Annalise Keating on How To Get Away With Murder. She was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series four times for her work, winning in 2015 and giving one of the most powerful acceptance speeches in Emmy history. This year, she missed out on a nomination, and fans were not at all happy.

Chris Evans

you’re telling me the television academy completely disregarded chris evans and defending jacob as a whole?? pic.twitter.com/ByWl4qJhw0 — emma (@capandevans) July 28, 2020

From Captain America to over protective father, Chris Evans showed audiences that he had some real dramatic chops in the series Defending Jacob. Alongside Emmy-nominated Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey, Godless) Chris met the challenge of the dramatic work. Unfortunately, he also missed out on a shot at Emmy gold.

Tim Blake Nelson

Three supporting actor nominations for Watchmen…and Tim Blake Nelson isn't one of them. Wha? #Emmys — Doug Jamieson (@itsdougjam) July 28, 2020

A veteran actor of stage and screen, Tim Blake Nelson is beloved among cinephiles and avid TV watchers. His turn in HBO’s Watchmen was a true standout in an already crowded cast of expert talent that included Regina King and Jeremy Irons. Tim was one of the few core cast members snubbed by the Television Academy, leaving many fans speechless.

Kaitlyn Dever

**Kaitlyn Dever was robbed** — Rachel Simon (@Rachel_Simon) July 28, 2020

Following her tremendous success in Booksmart, Kaitlyn Dever showed the world she really packs an emotional punch that can carry through to the small screen. In Unbelievable, the young actress was lauded for her vulnerability and talent, and her work led her to a Golden Globe nomination. Unfortunately, that same enthusiasm shown by the Hollywood Foreign Press did not carry through to the Television Academy, and Kaitlyn was left out of the Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series race.

Merritt Wever

No Merritt Wever for Unbelievable is just silly. — Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) July 28, 2020

Kaitlyn’s co-star, Merritt Wever, was also snubbed of an Emmy nomination for her work in Unbelievable. Like Kaitlyn, Merritt was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture made for TV at the Golden Globes. However, she did not score the same nomination at the Emmys. Merritt is a decorated and respected actress. She’s a past winner of two Emmy awards for her work on Nurse Jackie and in Godless. But that still didn’t satisfy fans for her lack of nomination for Unbelievable.

Rhea Seehorn

My response to the Emmys ignoring Rhea Seehorn AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/UE1fmLZZJA — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) July 28, 2020

For five years, Rhea Seehorn has turned in one of the most consistent performances on TV. Her role in Better Call Saul on AMC has been lauded and championed by critics with each new season. Despite this, Rhea has never once earned a single Emmy nomination for her work on the AMC series. Fans noticed and took their frustrations directly to Twitter.

Bob Odenkirk

don't know who needs to hear this (lol jk) but on Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk is doing better work than any leading actor on Breaking Bad ever did :) — Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) July 28, 2020

Speaking of Better Call Saul, Rhea’s co-star and the series’ lead, Bob Odenkirk, went completely unrecognized for his leading work on the AMC show. In the past, Bob has earned consecutive nominations for his work on the Breaking Bad spin-off, receiving an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama series nomination since 2015. But this year, it wasn’t meant to be, and fans took to Twitter to note Bob’s talent and how consistent he has been over the course of the series.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

DAISY EDGAR-JONES DID NOT PLAY MARIANNE SHERIDAN TO PERFECTION TO BE SNUBBED LIKE THIS BY THE EMMYS pic.twitter.com/uyQNPF2x1X — E🌙 (@boyntonreadings) July 28, 2020

Although she may be unfamiliar to some American audiences, Daisy Edgar-Jones’s turn in the mini-series Normal People didn’t leave devoted viewers with a single dry eye. Daisy brought to life the character Marianne Sheridan in the TV adaptation of the novel Normal People by Sally Rooney. Although her co-star, Paul Mescal, earned a nomination for his leading work in the limited series, Daisy was shut out.

The Women Of ‘Pose’

yet another day where mj rodriguez and the rest of the women of pose are robbed of their rightful noms. call it what it is: transmisogynoir. — Jhaunay-Amanie Hernandez (@jhaunay) July 28, 2020

For the past few years, FX’s Pose has been the show to watch as it chronicles the ball room community in New York City in the ’80s. Highlighting the incredible acting talents of trans women like MJ Rodriguez, Angelica Ross, Dominique Jackson and so many more, fans of the show have grown frustrated for the lack of recognition to these women and their towering performances. Billy Porter made history last year as the first openly gay Black man to win the Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on the show. He has been nominated again this year, while his co-stars were once again overlooked.