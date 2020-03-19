‘Pose’s Angelica Ross Awkwardly Learns Her New BF Has A Fiancee & Kid After Posting Pic On Twitter

‘Pose’ star Angelica Ross learned through Twitter that her new boyfriend has a secret life that included a fiancée and a child.

Pose star Angelica Ross rejoiced on Twitter that she found the man of her dreams. She posted a pic of him and lamented that she had to be apart from him due to self-distancing over the coronavirus outbreak. However, her fans did some sleuthing and found out that her new guy has a child and a fiancée that the FX star wasn’t aware of. On March 18, she posted Twitter pics of him kissing her cheek and wrote, “Finally found him and have to distance myself from him. an early test we’re committed to passing. I miss you B.”

Fortunately for the 38-year-old, her fans had her back. They tracked him down and she found out she was being played. One fan wrote, “For those who don’t get it. Queen Angelica found this man and was dating. She posted this on Twitter and we all REJOICED in excitement. Twitter FBI probably saw the tweet and told Angelica this man has a kid and is engaged. Angelica was talking to his fiancé all morning,” to which Angelica replied, “Basically.”

Now the actress is threatening to spill the tea in an Instagram live session. She tweeted a GIF of Kristin Wiig holding a glass of champagne in the film Bridesmaids and wrote, “Think I might just spill the full tea on my IG live tonight. With a bottle of…[insert sponsored drink].” Ooh that sounds juicy. Especially since she got all the dish on her now ex-BF straight from his fiancée.

The internet is AMAZING. I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancé all morning. #PlotTwist! https://t.co/6osdc0IlDK — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) March 19, 2020

Think I might just spill the full tea on my IG live tonight. With a bottle of…[insert sponsored drink] pic.twitter.com/vj72z1vr8y — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) March 19, 2020

Angelica is a transgender woman who stars as Candy Ferocity on Pose. She also appeared in FX’s American Horror Story: 1984 as nurse Rita. She portrayed herself in a 2015 episode of Caitlyn Jenner‘s E! reality show I Am Cait.